Wanner: Preparing your students for school

Starting school is always bittersweet. I hear from some families who are ready for their family to switch back to a solid routine and some families who are mourning the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.
How do you feel about the transition back to the school year? Talk to your kids about what they think about the end of the summer and start of the new school year. What are they looking forward to? What are they nervous about?
My colleagues from NDSU Extension, Kim Bushaw and Cindy Klapperich, wrote a wonderful article about ways to prepare your children for school this year. I wish the best of luck to parents this week as they send their kids back. I hope you take a moment and notice how much your child has grown since the last school year. Those kids, they are amazing, and you are too, dear parent.
Preparing your students for school
And so it begins, the difficult task of rounding up kids for bedtime when the sun is still in the sky and the weather is just perfect for outdoor play.
Starting school routines a week or so before school begins will benefit everyone involved. When the day starts smoothly with well-rested, well-fed students, learning and socializing will go much better.
The process really starts with waking children 15 to 20 minutes earlier each day until they are back on a school wake-up schedule. Serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at “school schedule” times to help reset those inner clocks, too. Keep the schedule as close to the same on weekends as possible as bodies adjust.
Focus on child-family-school/teacher partnerships. Use the three-legged stool approach for student issues at school. Too often when parents become involved, the child is no longer part of the equation, and therefore does not feel part of the solution.
Working as a team that involves the parents, teachers or other school staff and the student will provide communication practice, clarity of the issue, acceptable options and a time frame for everyone to do their part. All three entities are necessary at times to solve problems. Students need to do the work expected of them with the right amount of struggle to help them build some “grit” and to feel proud of themselves when they truly understand the concept on their own.
Parents’ attitudes and approaches to support learning and school success are key for students from tots to teens. Families can do this simply by giving their children books for gifts and reading them together or spending time walking in nature and talking about what is observed. Parents also can teach adulting skills to teens such as how to remove stains, change oil, sew on a button or identify plants vs. weeds.
Parents can show that they value education and their learner by asking open-ended questions every day, and for elementary age students, by checking the backpack. Always empty the backpack as surprises sometimes lurk at the bottom!
More masking, distancing, scheduling and other COVID-19 challenges may happen as we move students back to school this fall. Be kind. Your children are watching and listening.
Talk with those you parent or co-parent with and make decisions for your family. Inform or discuss any special circumstances with the teacher, counselor or principal and your children. Rarely do adults change their minds because someone shouts unkind remarks. COVID-19 eventually will become less of an issue and you still will want to have positive relationships with others in your community.
Ensure school success by getting everyone off to a good start each day, rested and fed and ready to learn with a backpack of great problem-solving tools they’ve learned from their families.
Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.