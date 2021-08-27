Wanner: Preparing your students for school

Starting school is always bittersweet. I hear from some families who are ready for their family to switch back to a solid routine and some families who are mourning the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.

How do you feel about the transition back to the school year? Talk to your kids about what they think about the end of the summer and start of the new school year. What are they looking forward to? What are they nervous about?

My colleagues from NDSU Extension, Kim Bushaw and Cindy Klapperich, wrote a wonderful article about ways to prepare your children for school this year. I wish the best of luck to parents this week as they send their kids back. I hope you take a moment and notice how much your child has grown since the last school year. Those kids, they are amazing, and you are too, dear parent.

Preparing your students for school

And so it begins, the difficult task of rounding up kids for bedtime when the sun is still in the sky and the weather is just perfect for outdoor play.

Starting school routines a week or so before school begins will benefit everyone involved. When the day starts smoothly with well-rested, well-fed students, learning and socializing will go much better.