Wanner: Post-pandemic parenting plans

Businesses, agencies and organizations are busily working on plans for our post-pandemic future world.

Will enough people want to continue to work from home that workspace is sufficient as it is with no need to build more buildings or expand office spaces? What will business travel be like? Will it still be necessary? Do we trust seeing each other over our screens enough to “seal the deal” or do we need to meet face to face?

Will eateries still need the amount of seating they have had before or have we grown fond of take-home or delivered meals that we share around our own tables? A lot of “distanced” meetings are taking place to make the best projections for that day when we can safely emerge and share air again.

Have you thought about how you and your family will plan for post-COVID life? Even in the midst of the many trials brought on by COVID-19, families have developed some positive habits that they may want to savor and strive to keep into the future.