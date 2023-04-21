My 5-year-old had to have some extensive dental work done recently. This was the first time she has experienced anything at the dentist other than a cleaning.

Now as an adult, I know the dentist comes with loud sounds, laughing gas, numbing shots, gauze, and sometimes a little or a lot of discomfort, but she had no idea. I didn’t want to scare her and tell her about all the things that were going to happen. I wanted to have a “guess she’ll find out soon enough what it is like to get a tooth pulled” attitude, but I know that not explaining something before it happens to younger kids usually causes more tantrums, screaming and fear than explaining in detail.

So here is what I did, I talked through all I knew about the procedures starting with the mask that they put on you to help relax you. I showed her it will go in your nose and might have a smell to it. (Side note: my daughter loved the gas and asked if we can get some of it for our house. No, no we can’t.)

Next, we talked about the tools the dentist was going to use and the sounds they were going to make. We talked about how sometimes the dentist makes loud buzzing sounds and we both did our best impressions with our mouths.

After going through everything that was going to happen, I asked my daughter what her favorite thing to do was. She replied laser tag. I told her if there was ever a moment when she felt worried or sad during the procedure to think about playing laser tag and how much fun we have playing. This gave her a mental plan of something to think about during the procedure instead of panicking.

Anytime your child is going to have a new experience, you can talk through what is going to happen whether this may be a more exciting experience like the swimming pool, holidays, and vacations, or a harder experience like a medical procedure, having to be patient at the DOT, or running errands all day. Give them details of what is going to happen and options. Let them know that you will be right there to cheer them on and assure them.

Using these descriptions with as much detail as possible helps kids to be prepared, and when kids are prepared they are able to be more calm during the experience.

My daughter did better than I did during the dental procedure as we had to remind each other “to think about laser tag.”

Those littles, they learn from us, and remind us. Love on those kids.

