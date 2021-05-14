Wanner: Never leave children unattended in a vehicle

Young children and even school-age kids might be frightened by other people in the parking lot or be coaxed to unlock the car door by a stranger with a convincing story. Some adventuresome children have managed their way out of car seats to “pretend drive” and accidentally set the vehicle in motion.

Parents have other options besides leaving kids in the car unattended and going without groceries, but we don’t always think so at the time.

If possible, ask someone else to pick up those essentials for you. Neighbors, friends and relatives have found ways to help each other in the current pandemic. Asking for help is OK! Order groceries to be picked up curbside or delivered if you can. Or consider alternative items or menus for your meal plan. This is your chance to create something new from the pantry.

Additionally, to keep kids safe, lock your vehicles every time to stop children from playing in them and becoming trapped accidentally. Place your phone, lunchbox, backpack, gym bag and/or handbag in the back seat (out of reach of your child) as a reminder to always check the back seat. Infants and toddlers die each year in hot cars because their parent forgot they were in the backseat.