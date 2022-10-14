Wanner: Making good decisions when angry

What do you look like when you’re angry?

I am guessing, along with 99.9% of the population, it’s not pretty. Some may term these angry fits as an “adult temper tantrum.” Sweaty, red faced, yelling, darting eyes, what would you add to your list?

Next question, what do you do when you’re angry?

Again, my list is not impressive. Many hurtful words, slammed doors and poor decisions have happened in a fit of anger.

Like most things, kids remember and are noticing what we do when we are angry. So the “do as I say not as I do thing” doesn’t work, because they haven’t experienced a model of what is healthy to do when angry.

This is not news to anyone. Kids get angry and throw temper tantrums too. They don’t know what to do with their anger. Hitting, biting, screaming, throwing things and whining are all things that can happen when kids feel angry.

Feeling angry isn’t a bad thing, but sometimes as parents we can shame them into thinking so. It is what we as adults or kids do with anger that might turn into poor decisions.

When parents ask how to help their kids with anger, I usually start with asking what is something your child likes to do? Legos, reading, playing catch, drawing, taking a bath, being outside? Parents often get confused because they think that kids shouldn’t get to do things they enjoy when they are out of control.

Here is my usual response. By using an activity you know they already like and feel good doing, you are helping their brain make connections of how to calm down when angry. I also tell them to visualize their child at 25. Would you rather have your child punch a wall when they are angry or quick go grab a book to read? Would you rather have them scream and call names or know they need to go take a break outside for a moment? All parents have picked the latter. I do too.

It is important to let our kids see us angry and hopefully see us do our best to handle it. As a parent, we get to say “I am super angry right now, and I don’t want to start yelling so I am going to go catch my breath for a second outside.” This example models to our kids that it is safe to tell people we are angry and what we are doing to do about it.

Here is the thing. As adults, we don’t get the right to yell or call names at someone because we are angry. We do have the right to apologize. We do have the right to calm down and then tell that person what is upsetting us.

Same goes for kids. They have the right to be mad. Even if we think it is silly. Toddlers are the worst for this and quite sincerely have the silliest reasons for their temper tantrums, but you know that it matters to them as much as the things I get mad about matter to me. The last thing I want someone to tell me is that I am being silly when I am mad.

Here is the challenge, parents. Next time you get angry, let your kids see you. Name what you are angry about, and show your kids that you are going to do something to help you calm down. Narrate the process. “I’m super frustrated right now with (fill in the blank). I’m going to go (insert positive calming activity, such as do some push-ups.) I will come and talk to you after I am calm.”

You got this, parents. And if you’re like me, you will have many opportunities to practice modeling how to handle your anger every day.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Oct. 26: Parent Café, 12-1 p.m., Zoom

Oct. 28: Master Gardener Potluck, 12-1 p.m., Burleigh County Extension Office

Nov. 17: Pesticide Training, General and Fumigation in Flasher