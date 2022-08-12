Wanner: How to model and teach children about disabilities

We were recently visiting my grandma out of town when my daughter noticed an elderly woman using crutches. I soon recognized by her face that she noticed something “different” about the woman because I noticed the same thing about this woman when I was her age.

The woman has no left leg. I very specifically remember asking my mom when I was a kid “what happened to that lady’s leg?” My mom knew the woman from her childhood and explained that the woman had lost her leg when she was very little and had used crutches most of her life. We talked about how strong the woman must be.

I now got to have the same conversation with my own daughter. I told her the same story my mom did, and we talked about how capable, strong and amazing the woman is. “What a cool thing that she gets to use crutches to be able to move around and go to all of these events!” I also reminded her we can’t run really fast by her because it is harder for her to keep her balance.

One of the things parents model to their children is how to treat and talk about people with disabilities.

Kids are perceptive and curious. They notice differences. Parents, welcome their questions. This gives you an opportunity to explain and model. If we “shhhh” our kids when they ask a question like “Why does that kid use a wheelchair?” They may perceive that asking about or having differences and disabilities is shameful, neither of which is true.

Instead, you can say, “The wheelchair helps them get to move around and get to play at the park just like us. Without the wheelchair, they wouldn’t be able to come here today. What an amazing thing they get to use.”

You could also add the characteristics that a person needs to use a wheelchair: confidence, strength and focus, to name a few.

As parents, we can also point out the things the children have in common. “Oh, look, it seems like you both like to play with the “tic-tac-toe” at the park, why don’t you ask if they would like to play with you?”

I get tears in my eyes as I write this next sentence.

I dearly hope as parents we never laugh or ridicule others with disabilities. Period. And if we witness other children or our own children calling names and bullying, we put an end to it immediately. If this happens, you have an opportunity as a parent to connect and correct. You could say: “Words are hurtful. How do you feel when others make fun of you?” “We want to support, help and build up others.”

As parents, we also have the opportunity to talk to our kids about the wonderful accommodations that allow all people to participate in activities. A few examples are:

Those hearing aids help him get to hear music at the concert.

The automatic door holders help so many people get in and out of the building: people who use wheelchairs, people carrying a lot of items, or someone using a stroller.

That dog wearing the vest is helping its owner get around the store, isn’t that incredible? The dog and its owner are focusing really hard right now to make sure that they don’t run into anything, so we can’t pet the puppy right now.

Talking to our children about disabilities is not something that comes in the “parenting handbook” but is something our kids look to us to navigate. So, take some time, parents, and reflect: How do you model to your children how you talk about and treat people with disabilities? Is this an area of parenting that could use some growth? I can’t think of a more important thing to teach our children.

