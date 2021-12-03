Wanner: How’s your parenting? Is it human?

I usually start all of my parenting classes with my “perfect parenting” speech which usually goes something like this:

“There is no such thing as a perfect parent because we are all imperfect humans. Every person in this room has ways they can improve their parenting. Parenting is a continual journey with new things to learn about our kids and ourselves for our whole lifetime. There are hundreds of ways to raise great kids.”

What I would like to add to this speech is to get rid of the “good” parenting and “bad” parenting labels. Why? These labels are completely dependent on the opinions of each person. The labels also bring about lots of feelings of shame which often don’t motivate people to self-reflect on ways they can improve as a parent. Let’s try to replace those “good” parenting and “bad” parenting labels with better descriptive words.

The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development has identified the following words to describe parenting: active parenting, effective parenting, consistent parenting and attentive parenting and we can be those types of parents through what that National Institute calls the RPM3: respond, prevent, monitor, mentor and model.

Respond: Responding is different from our first reaction. Responding is taking a moment to think about the kind of words we want our kids to hear and the actions we want them to see. Thoughtful responses take our brain power. Our thoughtless reactions are what comes out when we are frustrated or annoyed. When you are able to respond with a thoughtful question (“How do you feel about how your school work is going?) after a particularly difficult parent teacher conference, you are showing your child you are attentive to what they think and are an active member of their life. We also are able to improve our consistency and the effectiveness of our parenting when our kids aren’t worried about the reaction they will get from their parents.

Prevent: As parents, we can start preventing unsafe situations from the moment they are born. Car seats, outlet covers, and moving electrical cords all are examples of ways we prevent accidents in our homes and in the communities. As children get older, parents can make boundaries for their kids regarding bedtime, screen time, friends, activities and substance use to protect the overall health of the child. Please know that every parent has problems arise with their children, and one of the best things you can do is to seek help from others. Chances are another parent has gone through exactly what you have, and support, listening and encouragement can help parents prevent further unsafe situations with their kids.

Monitor, mentor and model will wait for my next article writing opportunity, as I want to be able to explain these without worrying about my word count.

In the meantime, at the end your day, as yourself: “How did I respond to my kids today? Was I patient or annoyed? Did I listen or did I rush? Did I assume or did I ask questions? Did I do my best to make sure my kids were safe today? How can I be better at responding to my child tomorrow? How can I help encourage another parent tomorrow?

I am cheering you on, dear parents. This parenting gig, it is tough, but those kids they are worth it and they love you.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

