Wanner: How’s your parenting? Is it human? Part 2

In one of my last columns, I challenged parents to get rid of the “good” parenting and “bad” parenting labels. The reason is that “good” and “bad” descriptors completely depend on each person’s opinion and often don’t motivate people to reflect on areas in which they can improve as a parent. Every person has ways they can improve as a parent because we are human and not perfect.

The National Institute of Child Health and Development used the following words to help describe healthy parenting: active, effective, consistent and attentive. We can be those types of parents through what the National Institute calls the RPM3: respond, prevent, monitor, mentor and model.

If you are interested in reading about the first two, respond and prevent, Google search online for “How’s Your Parenting? Is It Human?” The article was printed Dec. 3, 2021. I will cover monitor, mentor, and model below.

Monitor

Monitoring is different from hovering. (I am talking to myself when I say this, as I can sometimes become a hover mother.) As children get older, it is normal and good for them to spend time away from their parents at school, at activities and at friends’ houses.

Monitoring comes from asking your kids: who, what, where, when and how questions. Who will you be hanging out with? What are you going to be doing? Where will you be? When will you be done with that activity? How are you getting to these places? These questions are less about interrogating your kids and more about starting an open and honest line of communication. As parents, we have a chance to show our kids that we want to be active in their lives and we are going to listen to the answers to these questions because we want to learn more about their day-to-day activities.

Another part of monitoring is getting to know your child’s interests and friends. What shows does your child watch? What video games do your kids play? What do they like to read? Get to know your kid’s friends. Let them pick a place for dinner and spend time learning about your kid and their friend’s sense of humor, what gets them excited, and what they value.

Mentor

According to the National Institute of Child Health and Development, a mentor is someone who provides support, guidance, friendship and respect for a child. As parents, we have a chance to mentor our kids every day.

The first part of mentoring is providing opportunities to regularly spend time together. This can be as simple as doing dishes or as novel as finding a new adventure spot in your town. This is about trying new things together or taking turns for who gets to pick an activity.

The second part of mentoring is honesty. Parents, be honest with your kids about your weaknesses and your strengths. Let your kids notice your strengths and weaknesses too. My daughter frequently reminds my husband to “take dainty bites” at our dinner table because I have yet to meet anyone who can eat as fast as he can. When we normalize imperfection and let our kids know that it is good to have things to work on, we are able to help our kids identify these areas and mentor them in ways to grow.

The third area of mentoring is to respect your child’s thoughts. It is OK if parents and children disagree. “I love you, and I respectfully disagree with you” is different from “You’re bad, and you’re wrong.”

Model

I recently came across a “gut checking” social media posts. I have read this post in almost all of my parenting classes since then. The post was called, “Things We Model to our Kids Whether We Realize It or Not.” It listed how we handle mistakes, how we deal with frustration, how we solve problems, how we take care of ourselves, how we apologize, how we ask for help, how we speak up for self and others, how we navigate conflict, how we approach people with disabilities and how we listen.

Our kids learn more from watching our actions than what we say with our words. Here is an example of how you can use that list because I realize it can be overwhelming. Pick one of those questions. In this example I will use “how we apologize.” Ask yourself: How do I apologize? How did my parents apologize? How does someone I admire apologize? How do I want my kids to see me apologize?

So, dear parents, those kids of ours, they don’t need perfect parents. (I am not even sure what that would look like.) Come, parent, with all of your imperfections and your humanity. Come, you who wants to grow in your parenting as your kids grow before your eyes. Those kids, your kids, they need a parent just like you.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

