Wanner: How are you handling social distancing

What is something that isn’t going well for your family that you have the ability to change? (Note: This can’t be the fact that you wish your kids were all in school and your family can go back to regular life.)

Can you add more or less structure to your day? Can you all do a 10-minute speed clean-up of the house because everyone’s “stuff” is causing stress? Can you designate areas in your home for everyone to have an hour of alone time where family members aren’t arguing? Find something that you can change to make your home life more calm.

Have you checked in with yourself and your kids through this time to see how everyone is doing? Setting aside time every week for a family meeting can allow everyone to share what is in their heart. Some good questions are: What scares you about the pandemic and the social distancing? What don’t you like about this time? What has been a surprise blessing? What do you need to get through this time? Let your kids share their fears and their struggles with you, and also let them know what is hard for you.

Give yourself the room to breathe, to take the extra walk around the block, to snuggle a little bit longer with the 2-year old, and yes, to even have the privilege of being bored. Step aside from the news updates and just be there with your family -in the frustration and the fun.

If you need help with parenting through this time, I always am willing to listen. You can reach me through North Dakota State University Extension’s Morton County office at 701-667-3342.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

