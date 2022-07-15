Wanner: Helping your child when the world is falling apart

This is not news to anyone who is staying up to date with current news: there is a lot of suffering, tragedy, fighting and stress out there. Words of “be resilient” after a tragedy are often seen on social media or thrown around in conversation. The thing is, we usually say “be resilient” when we want to protect ourselves from someone else’s pain and suffering. Parents don’t “resilient away” the death of a child. Children don’t “resilient away” the loss of a parent.

I was recently attending a meeting with Bismarck native and renowned child psychiatrist Bruce Perry. At the meeting someone asked, “How can we help our children when they are overloaded with injustice, tragedy and stress on a frequent basis?”

His answer was not what I was expecting. He explained that if we want our children to face the difficult things in this world and be resilient, we have to make their home a space where they feel completely seen, loved and nurtured. Children who have homes where these things exist are more likely to be able to face tragedy, voice their opinion when they are faced with a bully or injustice, and be able to handle constant daily stressors. He continued to explain that the biggest protective factor for kids and adults is a home that is a safe and loving place.

Resilience is not formed by attending a seminar or watching a documentary, even though those are good things. Resilience starts by love and care shown on a regular, consistent basis.

I know this is easier said than done because caring for others is stressful and time consuming. We have to work to help meet the needs of ourselves and our children.

The most beneficial care and love our brains recognize is in periodic, small moments throughout the day.

For young kids, this can look like a big hug in the morning when children wake up, a quick silly song as the caregivers help their child get dressed for the day, noticing what your child is playing with when you get home, reading a book, holding hands as you get the mail, splashing water on them as you do the dishes, or an extra snuggle before bed.

We can still take advantage of these small moments with our teens even though it may look different. You can ask them something they are looking forward to that day, text them a funny meme and then ask them about it when you see them next, involve them in some sort of food preparation, give a high five and a hug, or notice their character.

Resilience can also be cultivated by leisure and art. Enjoying a game of catch, painting a picture, swinging, hiking, listening to music, dancing or planting flowers are ways we can help involve our children in seeing beauty and enjoyment in their life. It is sometimes hard to allow yourself to play catch with your child when faced with a tragedy, but it is one of the most important things to do. By allowing our brains to take a break, we are better able to face the tragedy and provide support. Leisure and art exist to provide our brains and our kids' brains a break to recharge so that we are better equipped to handle life.

Lastly, allow your children to ask you questions, and don’t be afraid to explain what is going on. It is also OK to not have all the answers. “I don’t know the answer to your question; let’s find out together” is a solid answer and a way to build trust with your child.

What can you do when you feel like your world or the world is falling apart? Ask your child to go play catch, and maybe give them a quick hug afterward. It’s simple and may help your child face the world too.

