Wanner: Helping our dears overcome fears

We were walking into the zoo two weekends ago, excited to go see the new “pengens.” The penguins are a hot topic in my house, especially for my almost 2-year-old who sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night to say, “Mommy, penguins.”

So to say we were excited is an understatement. We walk into the Dakota Zoo and my 2-year-old freezes and crouches into a ball freezing and exclaiming, “scared.” I am completely puzzled as I haven’t seen her do this before, so I walk over to her and she slowly looks up at me and says, “Mommy, scared, hold me.” I look at her and promptly grab her hand and start leading her into the sea of people, letting her know this is the zoo she talks to me about in the middle of the night, that this is what we have been excited for. She resists and tries to crouch into a ball and again exclaims, “scared!”

OK, parenting check point. Here is a snapshot of my parenting thoughts. What emotion is my child experiencing? Duh, she is telling me she is scared. How am I supporting her fear? I am not. I am letting my own excitement for the zoo bulldoze her fear. She doesn’t know how to go to the zoo. There are lots of people and animals that I am excited about, but she is obviously overwhelmed.

Now, back to getting my curled up 2-year-old out of a ball and into the zoo. This situation could have two extremes. I could say, “She is too scared to do this, let’s just go home.” Or I could keep doing what I started and let her know there isn’t anything to be scared of and to hurry up because we want to go see those penguins.

When our kids are scared, it is important to let them know that it is OK to be scared of something, even if we think it is silly. What they are feeling is real, and emotional health starts with acknowledgement. Our kids look to us to handle situations that make them uncomfortable so when we are able to slow down and meet them where they are, they realize they can look to us when this feeling comes up again because we supported them when they were scared before.

At the zoo with my daughter, this looked like me slowing down and saying, “Oh, you’re scared, Mommy is going to be right here holding your hand. Should we go find those penguins, or do you want to stay here for a little bit longer until you’re ready?”

My daughter was ready and took a few more steps into the zoo. We took it at a slower pace and talked about the animals she was seeing in real life for the first time she could remember.

She did her “scared freeze” again at the lizards, and to be honest I wanted to do that too. She looked for my hand this time because she knew that this helped when she felt this way before.

When we find something that helps our kids, we know it because they usually ask for it again, whether that be a saying, a hand hold, a silly face or a back scratch.

We can also ask our kids what could help them, “I see you’re scared. How can I help you?”

Another important thing we can say to our kids is, “When we are scared, we have a chance to be brave. How can I help you be brave? Because sometimes when we are brave, we get to do really fun things.”

We made it to the penguins, and they were awesome and my daughter hasn’t stopped talking about them since. I helped her be brave.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

