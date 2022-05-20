Wanner: Handling disagreement in parenting

I keep a running list of my “most asked” parenting questions. One of the top questions is “What do you do when parents don’t agree on something related to parenting?”

Usually when I get this question, the parent is very obviously embarrassed, and I can tell that it took a lot of courage from them to ask. To which I say, “I don’t know any parents who agree on everything related to parenting.”

Parenting is a big deal, and chances are there is going to be a situation that comes up that you and your co-parent disagree on. You may disagree on most things actually.

Common things parents disagree on include: chore responsibilities, discipline, types of food kids eat, children’s activities, screen time, levels of respect and curfews.

Before I have parents hash out their disagreements, I suggest an exercise. Each parent takes a piece of paper and answers the following questions:

1. Imagine your child at 26. What do you hope they are like? What qualities do they have? What does their life look like? (Examples: respectful, working in a career they enjoy, healthy relationships, etc.)

2. What are your top three priorities in your current state of parenting? (Examples: bed time, safe use of a car, spending some family time each week.)

3. What is something you consider a “non-negotiable” when parenting your kids? (Maybe you feel very strongly you need to eat breakfast every day together as a family.)

4. How should we handle parenting issues we disagree on?

After writing down your answers, exchange your lists. Why does this exercise need to happen in writing? In Emily Oster’s book, The Family Firm, she says answers need to be written and then discussed. Otherwise, one person’s answer may impact what the other person says because, in conversation, someone always has to go first. By writing answers, all parents can go first.

Take the opportunity to read over your co-parent’s answers. Chances are that answers are going to surprise you. Most of the time parents learn something about their fellow co-parents.

• “I didn’t know you cared so much about our kids doing their own laundry!”

• “I never realized the reason you get so worked up around bed time is because you never had a set bed time as a kid and made a promise that isn’t going to be something that you bring with to our family.”

• “I never knew that eating breakfast together meant so much to you.”

As co-parents, you have the chance to discuss your lists and have the discussion. Why do we hope our kids have these qualities? What are we doing in our current parenting that helps those qualities and skills grow? Why are these a priority for you? Again, chances are you are going to learn something about your co-parent you didn’t know before.

The great thing is that this exercise can be done frequently, and parents are able to change the questions to whatever parenting situation currently exists.

So what do you do when you disagree?

You pull out a good ol’ pen and paper, and you write the disagreement down. For example: Why do you feel like this method of discipline is the only one we can use in our household?

You exchange your answers and then listen, understand and talk it out. Go back to your first list. Does this method of discipline help build any of the qualities I am hoping my child to have in the future? How does this method fit in with our family priorities and non-negotiables? Then you can call me and sign up for a parenting class, and we can talk about all the different ways to solve problems in your family.

Parenting is hard, and it is super easy to let the disagreements between parents affect the family.

Most often though, parents realize that they actually agree on the most important thing: they love their kids a lot. Everyone wants the very best for their children. It’s how to get there that can sometimes requires some additional discussion.

So when you disagree with your co-parent, try understanding their perspective or their “why” first, see how both of your opinions fit with your parenting goals and priorities, and then make a decision. The great thing about parenting is you can readjust your decision when you need to.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0