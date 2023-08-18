As parents, one of the best things we can have is a sense of humor when handling the day-to-day life with our kids. Humor can be used as a way to lessen the stress that occurs when parenting. My best advice when faced with messy mishaps: find the humor, and teach your kids to do the same. Laughing can make any situation shift from the worst moments to one of the goofiest memories.

One thing that I never knew happened before having kids is that parents and caregivers are very comfortable talking about poop. I am all about talking about parenting struggles and bonding with other parents. If talking about poop is something that makes you anxious, no worries, and you may want to skip to a different article in the paper because this is a story about the unconfirmed worst “blowout” the world has ever seen. (Or at least the worst blowout, I have ever seen.)

And first, a little background information for you.

My youngest daughter only goes poop when placed in her car seat. Sometimes when I tell people that, they think I am joking. I can tell you with complete sincerity that 99% of her poops happen in the car seat. So if by chance we stay home for the day, she just doesn’t poop. I know that if it is her first car ride of the day that I will have to change her diaper immediately upon arrival and most of the time that includes changing clothes too because we needed to find a different brand of diapers a month ago.

So on this particular Saturday, we stayed home for most of the day and only ventured out in the evening to attend a show at the outdoor theatre. Like clockwork, we get to the show and she pooped so I changed her. I was pleasantly surprised there was no blowout situation and took note that it was likely coming.

The next morning, we loaded the van and in my head I knew there would be a needed clothes change upon arriving at the destination. We get out of the car and I ask my husband if the baby’s diaper is OK which he quickly says, “yep, we are good to go.”

We head in and my husband whispers, “Jacey, this is bad.” I turn around to see poop running down both of my daughter’s legs, as well as my husband’s shirt, pants, and shoes. The poop had gotten onto my oldest daughter’s dress and the arm of the person that unfortunately had been standing too close to us.

We quickly exit and find ourselves frantically grabbing every wipe out of our diaper bag and bickering (OK arguing) about how this could have possibly happened. “Who put the diaper on her?” “This is all your fault!” “Why does this happen every time she goes in the car?” “This doesn’t happen every time!” “This is disgusting!”

After a 15-minute clean up, we headed to the car to which my husband stated: “I am pretty sure this situation would have been the same if she wouldn’t have been wearing any diaper at all.”

We both proceeded to laugh until we cried.

The best kind of parenting research is the kind that encourages you to laugh at the messiness involved in parenting. I challenge you to do just that – and maybe write down the moments so that you can laugh again at them some day.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Aug. 24: Preserving Your Food, Retaining Your Health, 5 p.m., 1603 Main Events in Bismarck

Aug. 30: Parent and Family Education webinar, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. CEU credits available for social workers, counselors, and occupational therapists

Sept. 6: Advisory Council meeting

Sept. 18: 4-H Advisory Council meeting

Sept. 19 – Oct. 31: Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1:30-3 p.m., Zoom