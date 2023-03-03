Close your eyes for a second. I want you to picture not falling on the ice.

What did you see? The picture in my head is myself falling flat on my rear end with my feet up in the air.

In the Positive Discipline parenting class, I ask parents to picture not jumping on the bed, not running into the street, and not eating that food off the floor.

Unanimously, the class participants picture kids jumping on the bed, running into the street, and eating their dinner off of the floor.

Our brains don’t recognize the “not” or the “don’t.”

As parents, we can use the word “stop” or “freeze” and then tell them what we want them to do. That way it is easier for their brains to picture what we want them to start doing.

“You can jump on the floor, you can run in our yard, or you can eat food off of the table.”

A parenting challenge for one day is to notice how many “don’ts” or “nots” we tell our kids.

Some on my list are “don’t touch that, don’t hit your sister, don’t throw that and don’t scream.”

We have the opportunity to invite kids into what they can be doing instead, which is clearer than a “don’t” message. For example, when we tell our kids not to hit their siblings, does that mean they can pinch them instead?

I can replace my “don’t” statements with these directives:

• Please keep your hands close to your body and find a pillow or blanket to touch.

• Stop! You cannot hit. If you don’t like what your sister is doing, please use your words.

• Put the cup on the floor. Let’s find a toy that is safe to throw.

• Ouch, your voice is hurting my ears. Please whisper or I am going to have to leave the room until you can use a softer voice to tell me what you need.

Clarity helps kids and adults understand expectations and rules instead of trying to navigate what they shouldn’t be doing.

This week, practice being clear about what you want your kids to do and make sure you walk slowly on that ice.

