Wanner: Connect with your kids this summer

“Mom, here’s a pencil,” my very organized 3-year-old told me at 7:30 a.m. “Let’s make a list of all the fun things we can do this summer.”

Me: Still waking up and a little (OK, a lot) confused as to why my 3-year-old was telling me to make a list, I asked, “OK, what do you want to do this summer?”

Daughter: “Well, swimming, make muffins, go to the zoo, art projects, play in our backyard, run through the sprinklers, play tennis. We have lots to do this summer, Mom.”

My favorite item on our “Summer 2021 To-do-List” is to eat ice cream.

So what is on my list as a parent this summer? One simple thing: connection. How can I connect with my kids this summer?

Connection looks different for every person, but here are a few things to think about when creating your “Summer 2021 Connection List.”

1. Present. Are you focused on what your child is playing, saying or doing? The opposite of present would be distracted. Connection can be hard if we are distracted by phones, our long to-do lists, or chores.

2. Fun. When is the last time you just giggled with your kids? The website www.afineparent.com has a list of 100 funny things to do with your kids.