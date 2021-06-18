Wanner: Connect with your kids this summer

“Mom, here’s a pencil,” my very organized 3-year-old told me at 7:30 a.m. “Let’s make a list of all the fun things we can do this summer.”
Me: Still waking up and a little (OK, a lot) confused as to why my 3-year-old was telling me to make a list, I asked, “OK, what do you want to do this summer?”
Daughter: “Well, swimming, make muffins, go to the zoo, art projects, play in our backyard, run through the sprinklers, play tennis. We have lots to do this summer, Mom.”
My favorite item on our “Summer 2021 To-do-List” is to eat ice cream.
So what is on my list as a parent this summer? One simple thing: connection. How can I connect with my kids this summer?
Connection looks different for every person, but here are a few things to think about when creating your “Summer 2021 Connection List.”
1. Present. Are you focused on what your child is playing, saying or doing? The opposite of present would be distracted. Connection can be hard if we are distracted by phones, our long to-do lists, or chores.
2. Fun. When is the last time you just giggled with your kids? The website www.afineparent.com has a list of 100 funny things to do with your kids.
3. Let them pick. What do your children like to do? Let them lead the way with directing what they want to play, let them teach you something about their favorite activity, or let them pick a little outing.
4. You pick. What do you like to do? Invite your kids to share in your interests too.
5. Try something new together. What is something that has always interested you or your child? Try it out and then share what you thought about the activity.
Sometimes as parents, we are completely overwhelmed by all the happenings of our daily life (valid), so we end up saving our connection moments for the weekends or a family vacation. While weekends and family vacations are wonderful times to connect, I challenge and encourage you to find simple ways to connect throughout your regular week day.
Connection can look like reading books, going to the zoo, or baking a summer treat. But connection also can look like taking the small snippets of time in your day and having a funny face contest before you leave the house in the morning or turning on your favorite song when you get home and having a dance party before you start dinner.
So, I’m cheering you on parents. Connect with your kids this summer and all year. After all, we are made for making connections.
Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.