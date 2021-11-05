Wanner: Can your kids tell you they are angry at you?

“Dad! I am so disappointed in you!” my 3-year-old shouts as my husband walks in the door.

“Mom and I needed help killing a bug and you walked out on us!”

In his defense, he was bringing in the groceries. In our defense, we really needed help killing a bug.

“Dad, when we ask for help, you have to help us!”

I was able to be a silent observer of this interaction, waiting to see how my husband would respond to my daughter.

He laughed at her frustration but then realized he really bothered her and apologized.

From a parent educator perspective, I was happy my daughter was able to say she was disappointed by her dad’s actions.

As a parent, having your child tell you they are angry or disappointed in you is hard to hear.

In my parenting classes, I ask parents: What would happen if you would have told your parents when you were a child that something they did hurt your feelings?

Here are some of the responses I usually hear. “I never could have done that.” “My parents wouldn’t have listened to what I thought.” “My parents would have gotten angry at me and told me the things I do that bother them.”

Why is it so hard for us to hear from our kids that we may be the reason they are frustrated, but so easy for us as parents to be annoyed with our kiddos?

My suggestion to parents is to make it safe for your kids to tell you how they feel. By normalizing sharing emotions, parents are able to teach their children how to handle emotions.

What does this look like in practice?

Emotional health and emotional safety within your household can look like parents and kids having a mutual respect for each other by normalizing parents apologizing to kids and kids apologizing to parents. It can look like a parent or child being able to say, “I am angry with you. I am annoyed right now. I need a space to take a break because I am getting frustrated.”

When we are able to name our emotions, we have more control over them.

What does emotional health not look like?

Emotional health does not look like shaming, degrading or belittling adults or children in your household for their emotions. Feeling a certain way is not “right” or “wrong.” What you do with those emotions is the important thing. Slamming doors, throwing things, yelling or dismissing how someone feels can have negative impacts on the emotional health of a household.

I encourage parents to memorize the following mantras: “You can be angry, but you may not name call.” “You can be frustrated with me, but you may not throw things at me.”

Just like children can learn practical life skills from their parents, children are learning how to handle joy, sadness, shame, curiosity and anger from their parents.

As a way to practice emotional health, I challenge you to ask your children something you do that makes them mad and really listen to them. Use this as an opportunity to hear your children’s concerns, take a deep breath, offer an apology, and maybe a suggestion of how you plan to improve in the future.

Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

