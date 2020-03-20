Wanner: April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Each April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we have the opportunity to promote healthy child development while raising awareness to prevent child abuse.

Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota has announced that this year’s campaign theme will be: “Everyone Can Make Great Childhoods Happen - Especially You!” Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota is passionate about having people understand that they can use their own talents and their normal daily tasks to impact a child and community positively.

“April is time to help people across the country understand that safe, stable and nurturing relationships and environments are necessary to ensure that children grow up happy and healthy,” explained Jennifer Boub, PCAND project manager. “People don’t need to have special skills or be a certain kind of person to help make great childhoods happen; all they have to be is willing.”

So what can you do, not just this April, but January through December to support children, parents and communities while using your talents?

• Do you love to cook? Bring a meal to a mom and dad with a new baby. They can use the time they normally would spend cooking by playing with their new baby or participating in some needed self-care.