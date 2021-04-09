Wanner: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Children are locally grown. We work together to cultivate relationships, connections and environments that help every child thrive. We harvest what we sow. We plant seeds of support for all children to yield healthier adults with abundant futures. Our work is rooted in science. We know positive childhood experiences in nurturing environments provide fertile ground for physical and mental health, learning, and social skills to flourish. We unearth the possibilities. We focus on innovation every day to give every child what they need and to build bountiful, safe communities. Planning and purpose create common ground. We share resources equitably, expand access to services and balance conditions for positive childhood experiences to enrich every community. We tend and replenish the soil. We offer homegrown solutions and hardy support to protect what we grow in all elements. Hope and commitment are powerful fertilizers. We combine the promise of a better tomorrow with our resolve to nourish all children and their families in every season.