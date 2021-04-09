Wanner: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

The theme of the April 2021 Child Abuse Prevention Month is “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children, Together.”
Throughout the month, Prevent Child Abuse America and its chapters, affiliates and stakeholders are using a community garden metaphor to reinforce the message that “Every day, we help positive childhood experiences take root.”
Children are locally grown. We work together to cultivate relationships, connections and environments that help every child thrive. We harvest what we sow. We plant seeds of support for all children to yield healthier adults with abundant futures. Our work is rooted in science. We know positive childhood experiences in nurturing environments provide fertile ground for physical and mental health, learning, and social skills to flourish. We unearth the possibilities. We focus on innovation every day to give every child what they need and to build bountiful, safe communities. Planning and purpose create common ground. We share resources equitably, expand access to services and balance conditions for positive childhood experiences to enrich every community. We tend and replenish the soil. We offer homegrown solutions and hardy support to protect what we grow in all elements. Hope and commitment are powerful fertilizers. We combine the promise of a better tomorrow with our resolve to nourish all children and their families in every season.
Learn how you can plant the seeds of a better tomorrow for children and families in your community by visiting the Child Abuse Prevention Month website at preventchildabuse.org/growing-better-together-2021.
Awareness during COVID
This is the second year that Child Abuse Prevention Month has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent losses have changed our world permanently. In the United States, we are still trying to adapt and understand the new landscape that the pandemic has created and its repercussions for child abuse and neglect prevention. The risk to our nation’s children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty is quite high.
COVID-19 has added stressors to the lives of parents and caregivers, such as loss of employment, loss of income due to lack of paid leave, school and business closings that necessitate new childcare and homeschool arrangements, and food insecurity.
Physical distancing leads to the unintended consequence of isolation. The social connections and community services and activities that serve as protective factors against child abuse and neglect under ordinary conditions may not exist in this extraordinary time of physical distancing.
Prevent Child Abuse America, in close partnership with its nationwide chapter network, supports the expansion of evidence-based home visiting programs, such as Healthy Families America, to help families cope with stress and trauma.
Another way is to support expanding family-friendly policies, like paid sick and family leave, to help reduce stress on our parents and caregivers. This month, you can help us advance these programs and policies by taking action. You can participate in Prevent Child Abuse America’s nationwide digital advocacy day on April 21.
We will be empowering people across the country to contact their members of Congress to take action on the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act legislation. This is a perfect way to get involved even if you’re working or learning from home and physically distancing.
Throughout the month, you can make a tax-deductible gift to Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota -- and watch your donation build a virtual pinwheel garden. https://pinwheels.preventchildabuse.org/
Upcoming NDSU Extension events
Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.
Monday - Spring Fever Forum, 6:30-8:30 pm, in-person or online.
Wednesday – Coping Skills for Kids Webinar, 12:10 p.m., Zoom.
April 16 and 17 - Dakota Garden Expo, 3-8 p.m. April 16 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 17, Bismarck Event Center.
April 25 - Infant Massage, 3 p.m., Universal Playground, Mandan. *weather permitting
April 28 - Advisory Council Meeting
May 5 - Morton County Ag Day
Jacey Wanner is the parent family educator for the Parent & Family Resource Center - Region 7, a collaborative effort of NDSU Extension, Morton County and the North Dakota Department of Husman Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.