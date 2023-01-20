Wanner: A pep talk for all the parents and caregivers

Do you know one of the easiest, scientifically-proven ways that help parents improve on their parenting?

Now, as a parent educator, I would love for the answer to be taking parenting classes, reading articles and listening to podcasts about parenting - but even though all of those are wonderful ways to up our parenting skills, they aren’t the easiest way.

The easiest way to help someone improve and grow in parenting is to acknowledge, encourage and cheer on the parents for what they are already really good at.

There are no perfect parents, so we all have parenting duties that might be really fun and easy for us while there may be areas where we would love to improve.

Now, before the pep talk. Do you know what has been scientifically proven to make parents choose harsher, impatient or unkind parenting strategies?

Feeling judged.

As parents, when we feel judged, our choices involving our parenting strategies usually lean to the negative.

That is why when we feel the pressure of judgement we may yell, glare or threaten our kids with “if you don’t do this, there will be no electronics.”

So what is the best thing you can do for your co-parent, random parent struggling in the grocery store, your co-worker, your friend, your neighbor? See what they do well as a parent and tell them.

To the parents of the little babies right now, the ones who give of themselves all day and night to feed, change diapers, rock, hold and sing songs. These actions may not feel like they matter now, but they do. Your baby’s brain is learning to trust and learning what love is. Every song, feeding and snuggle reminds them that you love them.

To the parents of toddlers who are plain worn out from tantrums. Every giggle, cleaned up mess, hug, change of snack choice and "Bluey" episode are reminders that you care about them. You are their favorite person and they trust you with all their feelings.

To the elementary parents who are helping their kids work through friendships, discovering new hobbies, learning more in academics and discovering who they are. For some reason, we learn to love what they love, and you find yourself getting to know their favorite characters, sport and songs. We learn their favorites because these kids are our favorites.

To the middle school parents who don’t know what they are doing. It’s OK. Every school drop off, every “how was your day,” every text message sent to them shows them that you see them and are here for them. They need you even if it doesn’t feel like that.

To the high school and college parents, you are the phone call, the one they get to come home to. You are the source to their real-life questions. You are their launch into their adulthood.

So, dear parents, see those around you, notice their strengths and tell them. Usually these affirming comments come when you need them the most.

