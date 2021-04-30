Vanessa Hoines: Work on environmental wellness as a family

Celebrating Earth Day last week made me think about environmental wellness. Wellness is an important topic for everyone in the family.

The areas of wellness most commonly referred to are emotional, intellectual, physical, work, social, financial and spiritual. To have wellness in all of these areas, many people feel that environmental wellness is necessary, too.

One of the ways that we can work on family wellness is to consider our own environments. Environmental wellness encompasses not only the health of the whole planet, but also your own living space.

To get started on your home environment, do a quick assessment of your living space. Is it healthy for all of the people who live there? Do you store food properly and clean your dishes after each meal? Can you think of these chores in a different way?

The time you take to team up and clean up after a meal is time to spend talking to other family members about their day. When the dishes are washed, the countertops and floors cleaned and the garbage is hauled out, everyone has a sense of order that makes the next meal easier to prepare.