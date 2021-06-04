Vanessa Hoines: The sunshine vitamin: Vitamin D

With summer here, being outdoors is a great way to spend your time. Not only can sunshine make us happier, but it also is a source of vitamin D. Vitamin D is known as the sunshine vitamin because our bodies are able to make vitamin D from sunlight.

Some people may believe that using a tanning bed or other type of artificial sun exposure helps produce vitamin D. However, sunlight is unique in that it has special properties (ultraviolet B photons) not found in the tanning beds that allow for vitamin D to be made in our bodies.

Research varies on the amount of sun needed to make vitamin D. Skin type, geographic location, time of day and the season all have an impact on the sun’s effect on vitamin D. A safe estimate of five to 15 minutes in the sun, with sunscreen, a few days a week should be enough.

Vitamin D is an important vitamin in our day-to-day lives. The roles of vitamin D include promoting bone formation and strength; strengthening the immune system; improving muscle function and regulating blood pressure.

While vitamin D can come from the sun, it is found in higher amounts in food sources. Vitamin D is not found in a lot of foods. Some examples of foods that have vitamin D are tuna, salmon, mushrooms, eggs, fortified cereals, fortified milk and orange juice.