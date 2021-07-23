Vanessa Hoines: Prepare for canning and food preservation season

You should examine the rest of your equipment to see if you need to buy anything new. For example, check all jars for cracks, dents and chips. Throw away any damaged jars because they may not seal properly, which is a safety hazard.

If your jars are very old and have been reused many times, you may need to purchase new ones because the old ones can break under pressure and the heat. Mason jars are best because they are designed specifically for home canning.

After examining your jars, inspect your lids and screw bands. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that home food preservers use two-piece, self-sealing metal lids. Throw away used metal lids; never reuse the self-sealing lids. You can reuse the screw bands as long as they are not damaged or bent.

Next, be sure your canning instructions are up to date and reliable. Recipes from family and friends may be tempting to use, but you don’t know if they were scientifically tested for safety.

Visit NDSU Extension’s website at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/extension-topics/food-and-nutrition for free canning information and some tasty, research-tested recipes. You can contact vanessa.hoines@ndsu.edu at the Morton County office of NDSU Extension or visit the National Center for Home Food Preservation website at http://nchfp.uga.edu/ for more information.