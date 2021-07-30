Vanessa Hoines: No lids? Freezing is an easy way to preserve food

Stem, pit or slice fruit as necessary for the recipe you are using. Prepare only enough fruits and vegetables for a few containers at a time.

Blanch (scald in boiling water) vegetables to stop the action of enzymes that can cause loss of flavor, color and texture. The amount of blanching time will vary with the types of produce. Cool the vegetables quickly by plunging them in cold water and drain them after completing the cooling.

You have several ways to pack fruit for freezing: syrup pack, sugar pack, dry pack or unsweetened pack. To make syrup, dissolve sugar in water and pour it around and over fruit packed into a container. For a sugar pack, simply sprinkle sugar over the fruit and gently mix the fruit and sugar until juice is drawn out and the sugar is dissolved.

To dry pack, pack the fruit into containers, seal and freeze. This method works best with berries and smaller fruits that have good flavor without sugar.

Some fruits, such as peaches, apricots, pears and apples, darken quickly when exposed to air and can darken when thawed. Adding ascorbic acid will prevent that discoloration.