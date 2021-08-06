Vanessa Hoines: Enjoy safely canned foods this winter

*A mixture of mild and hot peppers is recommended.

**You can substitute bottled lemon juice for the vinegar.

1. Prepare the peppers. Wear plastic or rubber gloves and do not touch your face while handling or cutting hot peppers. If you do not wear gloves, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your face or eyes.

The peppers do not need to be peeled, but many prefer to peel certain types. The skin of long green chilies may be tough and can be removed by heating the peppers. Usually when peppers are finely chopped, they do not need to be peeled. If you choose to peel chilies, slit each pepper along the side to allow steam to escape. Peel using one of these two methods:

Oven or broiler method to blister skins: Place chilies in a hot oven (400 F) or broiler for six to eight minutes until skins blister.

Range-top method to blister skins: Cover hot burner (either gas or electric) with heavy wire mesh. Place peppers on burner for several minutes until skins blister.

To peel after blistering skins, place peppers in a pan and cover with a damp cloth. (This will make peeling the peppers easier.) Cool several minutes; slip off skins. Discard seeds and chop.