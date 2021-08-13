Vanessa Hoines: Don´t let canning become a recipe for disaster

Your garden is producing a bumper crop this year, so you'd like to pickle or can some of that bounty.

Don't let your experience become a recipe for disaster.

The first step is to use a recipe the U.S. Department of Agriculture has tested and approved. A lot of recipes are available on the web, in old cookbooks and from friends and family. The problem is that most of those recipes haven't been tested for safety.

Home-canning vegetables improperly can lead to the growth of bacteria and their toxins. For example, Clostridium botulinum produces a toxin. If a food containing the toxin is consumed, a potentially deadly form of foodborne illness can result.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can be found in raw vegetables, milk and meat, soft-ripened cheese, poultry and fermented raw-meat sausage. It grows at refrigerator temperatures and can survive in acidic conditions. That means it could survive and grow in unprocessed refrigerator pickles without the proper level of vinegar. Heat kills Listeria, so proper canning will inactivate this type of bacteria.