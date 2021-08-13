Vanessa Hoines: Don´t let canning become a recipe for disaster

Your garden is producing a bumper crop this year, so you'd like to pickle or can some of that bounty.
Don't let your experience become a recipe for disaster.
The first step is to use a recipe the U.S. Department of Agriculture has tested and approved. A lot of recipes are available on the web, in old cookbooks and from friends and family. The problem is that most of those recipes haven't been tested for safety.
Home-canning vegetables improperly can lead to the growth of bacteria and their toxins. For example, Clostridium botulinum produces a toxin. If a food containing the toxin is consumed, a potentially deadly form of foodborne illness can result.
Listeria is a type of bacteria that can be found in raw vegetables, milk and meat, soft-ripened cheese, poultry and fermented raw-meat sausage. It grows at refrigerator temperatures and can survive in acidic conditions. That means it could survive and grow in unprocessed refrigerator pickles without the proper level of vinegar. Heat kills Listeria, so proper canning will inactivate this type of bacteria.
Most bacteria are hard to remove from food surfaces, according to experts at the National Center for Home Food Preservation. Washing fresh food reduces bacteria levels only slightly, but that peeling root crops, underground stem crops and tomatoes cuts bacteria numbers significantly. Blanching vegetables also helps, but the best bacteria control is using proper canning methods.
Following canning or pickling recipes exactly also is vital. Canning is a science, while cooking is an art. You don’t have a lot of room for creativity when canning. Altering ingredients and proportions can result in a deadly mixture.
Here is some other advice from the experts:
- Select fresh, firm fruit or vegetables that are free of damage.
- Measure or weigh ingredients carefully.
- Use canning or pickling salt because other salt may make the pickling brine cloudy.
- Use distilled white vinegar or cider vinegar with 5% (50 grain) acidity.
- Process canned products in a pressure canner or boiling-water canner, depending on the acidity of the food. Foods with enough acid can block bacteria's growth and destroy them more rapidly when heated.
- Use standard canning jars and self-sealing lids.
- Store home-canned products in a cool, dark place.
- For best quality, use the products within a year.
Look for food preservation recipes from your local Extension office, the National Center for Home Food Preservation website at http://nchfp.uga.edu/ and the North Dakota State University Extension website at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/extension-topics/food-and-nutrition.
Pickled Beets
7 pounds of 2- to 2½-inch diameter beets
4 cups vinegar (5%)
1½ teaspoons canning or pickling salt
2 cups sugar
2 cups water
2 cinnamon sticks
12 whole cloves
4 to 6 onions (2- to 2½-inch diameter), if desired
Yield: About 8 pints
Procedure: Trim off beet tops, leaving 1 inch of stem and roots to prevent bleeding of color. Wash thoroughly. Sort for size. Cover similar sizes together with boiling water and cook until tender (about 25 to 30 minutes). Caution: Drain and discard liquid. Cool beets. Trim off roots and stems and slip off skins. Slice into ¼-inch slices. Peel and thinly slice onions. Combine vinegar, salt, sugar and fresh water. Put spices in a cheesecloth bag and add to the vinegar mixture. Bring to a boil. Add the beets and onions. Simmer five minutes. Remove the spice bag. Fill jars with beets and onions, leaving ½ inch of head space. Add the hot vinegar solution, allowing ½ inch of head space. Adjust the lids and process on a boiling water bath for 15 minutes at altitudes of 1,000 – 6,000 ft.
Variation: Pickled whole baby beets. Follow the above directions but use beets that are 1 to 1½ inches in diameter. Pack whole; do not slice. Onions may be omitted.
Vanessa Hoines is an extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science education and food and nutrition and a master’s degree in child development and family science.