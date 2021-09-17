Vanessa Hoines: A slow cooker is the answer for busy families

Let’s imagine you just picked up your children from after-school activities. They ask, “What’s for dinner?” If you have no dinner plans, the drive-through or pizza delivery may sound like the best options. However, you might want to save take-out meals as a once-in-a-while treat. While they are quick and convenient, take-out meals often are less nutritious and more expensive.

Now imagine this: You have just walked in the door and are greeted by the aroma of a tender beef stew simmering in your slow cooker. You slice a loaf of whole-wheat bread and toss a simple spinach and strawberry salad. Dinner is served! Evenings like this can go from a dream to reality when using a slow cooker.

Slow cooker benefits

A slow cooker uses less electricity than an oven. Slow cookers are useful throughout the year. Coming in from a cold winter day, the aroma of hot soup is welcoming. Slow cookers also work well for summertime use; they do not heat the kitchen the way an oven might. As a result of the long, low-temperature cooking, slow cookers help tenderize less-expensive cuts of meat. Slow cookers usually allow one-step preparation. Placing all the ingredients in the slow cooker saves preparation time and cuts down on cleanup. A variety of foods can be cooked in a slow cooker, including soups, stews and casseroles.