Vanessa Hoines: 5 ways to prepare zucchini

Still have an abundant amount of zucchini? You can preserve the crop for year-round consumption. Freezing and drying are common preservation methods.

Freeze the zucchini by slicing or grating; blanch in boiling water for one minute if grated or three minutes if sliced. Allow to dry, then package in freezer containers. Label with contents and date.

To dry zucchini, start by cutting it into ¼-inch pieces. Blanch the zucchini for one minute. Place in a dehydrator that is set at 155 degrees. Dry the summer squash for 10 to 15 hours, or until brittle.

Here is a fresh and flavorful zucchini dish to try.

Skillet Zucchini With Chopped Tomatoes

1 tsp. olive or canola oil

1 c. chopped onion

4 small (6-inch) zucchini, thinly sliced

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

Freshly ground pepper

Grated parmesan cheese (optional)