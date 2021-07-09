Last week it was widely reported that South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem was sending her National Guard troops to our southern border because some rich person/foundation funded the deployment. Wait a minute, is that legal?

If it is true/possible what’s stopping the members of our RAT Pac (a semi-secret Retired at Tschida movement) from hiring the National Guard to help us reconcile stuff with the Bureau of Reclamation and Tri City Joint Jobs Development Association from imposing rules on us cabin owners that we don’t like?

The unfortunate facts in this proposal is that the we Rats can barely afford the beer we consume over the summer so, like you, we can’t afford to hire military mercenaries to take care of our personal or political problems, nor should we be allowed to do such a thing.

A large piece of our defense department is focused on deploying the National Guard. Those who volunteer for this service, unless federalized by the president/commander in chief, do so under the Governor of whatever state they’re in. Since the Iraq War National Guard troops have come under all sorts of federal military assignments and their service record is impeccable.