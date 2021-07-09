Last week it was widely reported that South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem was sending her National Guard troops to our southern border because some rich person/foundation funded the deployment. Wait a minute, is that legal?
If it is true/possible what’s stopping the members of our RAT Pac (a semi-secret Retired at Tschida movement) from hiring the National Guard to help us reconcile stuff with the Bureau of Reclamation and Tri City Joint Jobs Development Association from imposing rules on us cabin owners that we don’t like?
The unfortunate facts in this proposal is that the we Rats can barely afford the beer we consume over the summer so, like you, we can’t afford to hire military mercenaries to take care of our personal or political problems, nor should we be allowed to do such a thing.
A large piece of our defense department is focused on deploying the National Guard. Those who volunteer for this service, unless federalized by the president/commander in chief, do so under the Governor of whatever state they’re in. Since the Iraq War National Guard troops have come under all sorts of federal military assignments and their service record is impeccable.
One of the reasons the National Guard is put under the control of a state’s governor is to allow them to activate the troops in case of an emergency (think floods, blizzards, fires, and such).
Once our National Guard is activated to another state they are usually considered to be active members of the United States Army under the direction of the United States Department of Defense and funded through congressional or state we the people appropriations.
Therefore it seems to me that if a private citizen is able to fund deploying our National Guard you and I should be quite worried. Think about all the billionaires we have today, are we gonna let them buy our military to take care of something that’s interfering with their corporate/political goals? Worse yet, should we allow political contributions to be used to hire military mercenaries to advance someone’s political agenda (like Gov. Noem’s presidential aspirations)?
I hope not for a number of reasons.
- We the people have spent the vast majority of our wealth and treasure on the military industrial complex.
- As such our industrial complex’s wealth has far exceeded any other corporate wealth in the world.
- The biggest downside to capitalism is the ethic whatever the market can bear (i.e. whatever you can get away with). This ethic made us an incredibly powerful economy but it has also created a large gap between the haves and the have nots. Imagine what would happen if we allowed anyone with enough money to hire our massive military for whatever whim their wealth could purchase. Impossible you say? Well we have been known to wipe out entire civilizations in our pursuits to perfect our union (think the privately funded building of the transcontinental railroad) so don’t think it can’t happen again.
Are we about to repeat this private takeover of our most powerful weapons to appease some profiteer? Should such a thing as privately funding our military be allowed?
I find the idea repulsive; the last thing we need is some billionaire intruding into we the people’s responsibility. As the son of a WWII combat veteran I think the only time that our military should be activated is when we the people are in charge, not when somebody has enough wealth to convince some odd ball governor that he can fund activating our National Guard. Shame on Governor Noem and any other governor that is willing to sell we the people out.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.