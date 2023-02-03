Both my loyal readers know that I’ve filled my retirement years by doing nothing all day and not being done by bedtime. So don’t start thinking that the following is much more than that.

The other day while rummaging around in the cyber cloud I learned that the name Ulmer came from a town in Germany called Ulm, so it might be safe to assume that when asked folks responded, "Oh, that’s just another one of them Ulmers." Sorry for the digression but once thoughts pass my fingertips on this keyboard I lose control.

So what’s going on at the Cappuccino on Collins klatch? Not much other than the Trumpers were quite happy when Biden committed the same sin of possessing classified papers. Then as fate would have it Trump’s vice president had a few classified papers scattered around his house too. I can’t imagine the amount of classified material that we expect a president and a vice president to consume, let alone all the public stuff they have to handle.

As a lobbyist I remember how much information I had to consume and understand when playing a very small role in creating Obamacare. The information was massive and the risks were humongous because we were dealing with something that affected everyone in the health care arena; 2,000 pages later it became law. Staying on top of stuff sometimes required me to take stuff home to digest it then set it aside and forget where I put it. Of course none of my stuff was Top Secret, but a lot of it was proprietary so we had to take care not to expose it to the wrong people. Obamacare was a mere microcosm of everything else that goes on in the world.

So I guess I wasn’t that surprised when they found that these guys had secret papers scattered around their house. And I’ll admit to still being miffed at how Trump versus Biden and Pence handled things. Trump stalled to the point that the Justice Department after issuing him subpoenas had no choice to raid his motel to get the papers. For me it was just another example of my disdain for the man and I’ll have to admit that the wind went out of my sails on the issue. We’ll just have to wait and see what the Justice Department’s special counselors think needs to be done; technically all three of them have likely violated the law. But I do have to give Pence kudos for saying that he took full responsibility.

It’s really interesting to note that the National Archives are now asking former presidents to rummage through their garages and homes to make sure they didn’t misplace/hide any secret papers during their tenure. The whole thing leaves me wondering who’s in charge of tracking all the Top Secret stuff that gets shared among all the officials in charge of keeping secrets.

Congress handles secret stuff by requiring that members can only review the stuff in a locked room and they have to leave it there. Evidently the executive branch just hands it out to whoever is on the need to know list hoping that they’ll be smart enough to return it when their time is up. It seems there may a modicum of lackadaisicalness in doing so, otherwise this issue wouldn’t be an issue. Evidently there are quite a few folks in our government who aren’t very good at keeping secrets secret and I’ll admit here that I’m not very good at it either.

Here’s hoping that I’m once again worrying about nothing other than what gets my attention in the midst of doing nothing. By the way, for those of you who forgot where we started there’s a brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota, that makes Ulmer beer.