Ulmer: Words matter as they lead to action

So where will his followers go from here? Some should be jailed along with Trump. Lives were lost, police were injured, and our Capitol was sacked because their president thought it would keep him in power.

Four years ago I wrote on this page that words matter because the only way we will survive as a nation is if we the people can maintain some semblance of civil discourse.

And here we are today engulfed in the smoldering ashes of mean-spirited discourse that filled the world with fake news, bigoted actions, blatant lies (over 26,000 proven falsehoods), twisted truths, and such that created outrage from all sides resulting with one side assaulting Congress itself.

I’d like to think I was surprised but those who know me understand that I’ve been in all sorts of public fights/struggles. My actions as an elected official angered some, not everyone loved me but overall I knew that if 51% of my constituents supported me we won. In my life there have been many times when I lost an issue but that didn’t stop me from continuing to try.

As you may know the trick to getting knocked down is to just get back up again. Over the years I’ve learned to figure out why I got knocked down and I can’t do that without gaining a better understanding of who, what, or why I was knocked down in the first place.