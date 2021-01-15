Ulmer: Words matter as they lead to action

I’m not sure about either of my loyal readers, but last week I found myself glued to my television experiencing what seemed like a repeat of the JFK, Bobby Kennedy, Martin Luther King assassinations, OJ Simpson’s car chase, and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Even though I understood how we got there, I was mesmerized because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.
Both my loyal readers know that for the last four years I’ve been warning about the effects of mean-spirited public discourse intertwining with lies that get repeated often enough to sucker some folks into thinking they’re hearing the truth. So watching Trump’s people mob our Capitol building didn’t really surprise me, rather it horrified me.
It’s my considered opinion, and you’re free to differ, that President Trump set the whole thing up with his lies about election fraud. Of course his people, in particular his captive talk show hosts, fanned the flames because they lost the election. They made sure our president’s destructive false narrative about a rigged election was brow beaten into his supporters. And guess what? The election wasn’t rigged he just lost and couldn’t handle it so he set up a riot that made Congress stall the work of declaring Trump a loser. It worked for a minute there.
This planned riot, check the record it’s been underway since the day after the election, caused the deaths of five people. Therefore Trump, along with his minions, has achieved the distinction of being an accomplice to at least manslaughter along with sedition, treason, perjury, and this is at least the second time I’ve concluded he needs to be removed from office.
So where will his followers go from here? Some should be jailed along with Trump. Lives were lost, police were injured, and our Capitol was sacked because their president thought it would keep him in power.
Four years ago I wrote on this page that words matter because the only way we will survive as a nation is if we the people can maintain some semblance of civil discourse.
And here we are today engulfed in the smoldering ashes of mean-spirited discourse that filled the world with fake news, bigoted actions, blatant lies (over 26,000 proven falsehoods), twisted truths, and such that created outrage from all sides resulting with one side assaulting Congress itself.
I’d like to think I was surprised but those who know me understand that I’ve been in all sorts of public fights/struggles. My actions as an elected official angered some, not everyone loved me but overall I knew that if 51% of my constituents supported me we won. In my life there have been many times when I lost an issue but that didn’t stop me from continuing to try.
As you may know the trick to getting knocked down is to just get back up again. Over the years I’ve learned to figure out why I got knocked down and I can’t do that without gaining a better understanding of who, what, or why I was knocked down in the first place.
Words matter because they lead to action, if you don’t believe me just walk up to the next person you see and tell them to pull their head out of their butt. (Yes people have done this to me). However make sure you social distance before acting on this experiment.
So here we are once again in the midst of peacefully transitioning our federal government. Let’s hope that our next set of leaders strives to make us all kinder and gentler toward each other.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.