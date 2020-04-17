Ulmer: Willing to share proceeds of 'social distancing sticks'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If either of my loyal readers is able to make millions of dollars from whatever is contained in the following I want them to know that I expect my usual 10% of the proceeds.

So we’ve finally moved to the lake, where social distancing is much easier to practice than it is in town. Both my loyal readers will recall that I have mentioned how quiet things are at the lake many times before. So I’ll just say that often times the silence out here has been known to be disquieting, like when you can hear folks on the other side of the lake discussing their take on COVID-19.

It's Easter weekend and we’ve been secluded out here since Tuesday and, for the record, social distancing sucks. Besides the paranoia that has taken over our communal psyche causing shortages of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and such, we’re instructed to not get closer than 6 feet from each other.

So there I was rummaging around our garage when I stumbled onto a small stack of 8-foot-long skinny pieces of 3/8“X 1” of left over wood trim. Then out of the blue came, ‘wow those would make great social distancing sticks.’

I took them to the work bench and trimmed three of them off at 6 feet. I figured that all you had to do was hold one end on your tummy and it would automatically set a safe distance from anyone around you.