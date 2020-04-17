Ulmer: Willing to share proceeds of 'social distancing sticks'

If either of my loyal readers is able to make millions of dollars from whatever is contained in the following I want them to know that I expect my usual 10% of the proceeds.
So we’ve finally moved to the lake, where social distancing is much easier to practice than it is in town. Both my loyal readers will recall that I have mentioned how quiet things are at the lake many times before. So I’ll just say that often times the silence out here has been known to be disquieting, like when you can hear folks on the other side of the lake discussing their take on COVID-19.
It's Easter weekend and we’ve been secluded out here since Tuesday and, for the record, social distancing sucks. Besides the paranoia that has taken over our communal psyche causing shortages of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and such, we’re instructed to not get closer than 6 feet from each other.
So there I was rummaging around our garage when I stumbled onto a small stack of 8-foot-long skinny pieces of 3/8“X 1” of left over wood trim. Then out of the blue came, ‘wow those would make great social distancing sticks.’
I took them to the work bench and trimmed three of them off at 6 feet. I figured that all you had to do was hold one end on your tummy and it would automatically set a safe distance from anyone around you.
Then I noted that some folks might poke others so I made sure to blunt each end of the sticks and found a pencil to write appropriate warnings on each stick, warnings like: “Caution -- use only under adult supervision, this should be considered a sharp object. Don’t poke someone’s eye out. If stick bends when using you are too close, and danger -- use of this stick will put people out of hugging range!”
At this point in time out here at Lake No-Tell-Um there are three occupied cabins, one neighbor just returned from Arizona and is in the midst of their 14-day quarantine and the other is just another local who thinks life out here is better than life in town.
Anyway I delivered my creations with high hopes that it would at least leave them with a smile along with a greater sense of safely occupying the same space with others. It was here that I noted 6 feet was much further away than I previously calculated.
Therefore before I start marketing this new COVID-19 prevention product I needed to add one more warning about a side effect. You see most folks don’t sit 6 feet apart and accommodating that margin may well require you to rearrange furniture. The upside is that this will not only give you something to do while self quarantining, it will also provide you some exercise other than operating your television remotes.
The downside of accurately measuring the social distancing requirements is that someday you’ll have to move everything back to where it was and you may have to apologize if you poke someone’s eye out.
Anyway I’m here to report that both neighbors were quite impressed with my invention so I’ve not applied for a patent but I am willing to share the proceeds with anyone who decides to take my idea to market.
However, for the record, I do struggle with the no hugging part, because hugs recharge my soul and this social distancing gig has exacerbated my touchy feely side to the point that I think I’ve come down with a bad case of hugglessitus. Here’s hoping that you’re always able to recover from whatever runs by you.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!