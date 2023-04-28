The mean-spirited public discourse we’ve tolerated for too long has come home to roost which should strike fear in anyone paying attention to the state of our republic.

A North Carolina 6-year-old and her parents were shot after their basketball rolled into a neighbor’s yard and they went to get it.

A 20-year-old New York woman was shot and killed by a man after she pulled into his driveway by mistake. A 65-year-old man fired two shots as the car was pulling away.

Four teenage cheerleaders were heading home for the night and one accidently opened the wrong car door in a parking lot. The owner was in the driver seat when she opened the door, I’m sure the girls were quite shocked. So was the driver who stepped out of his car hoisted his pistol and fired off two rounds. One of the girls was seriously wounded.

A 16-year-old kid is sent to pick up his brothers and knocks on the wrong door and gets shot twice, once in the head and once in the arm. He’s told to get out of there and goes house to house asking anyone who will listen to call the police. The shooter was an 84-year-old man who lives alone.

An after-prom shooting occurs, nine people are wounded, one dies, the gunman was a felon. The massive numbers of school shootings have become so common that most folks have lost track. Can you name the latest one? On and on it goes maybe the downside of a good guys versus bad guys with guns is that there might be way more shootings than there used to be.

I imagine that four of the above shootings would come under the concept of self-defense but it sure seems to me that all of them could have been handled better.

I’m not an anti-gun guy, I’ve fired a lot of them and fully appreciate how and what they are used for, so let me finish before you label me as woke or socialistic.

I don’t know exactly what happened but back in my day we were required to get a permit to own a pistol as well as to carry one. Owning a machine gun or semi-automatic rifles with huge ammo clips were not only frowned upon but a federal offense in some cases.

Obviously the law has changed by recent interpretations of the Second Amendment to our constitution. Under present law it seems each of us has a right to bear/own/use almost any weapon we can get hold of.

If I recall history the British went house to house and confiscated the colonial’s weapons. Those weapons were one shot reload muskets guns, today are capable of thousands of rounds per minute and most guns are legally and illegally obtained.

Seems to me that the problem is indeed the notion that guns don’t kill, people kill people with guns. Maybe we should be asking ourselves why we’re giving people guns. The reality is that if you outlaw guns only outlaws will have them besides given the millions of guns out there it would be impossible to confiscate them all, so rather than chase the guns maybe we better focus on how to get along better with each other before all of us forget that shooting our neighbors isn’t really healthy for any of us. Here’s hoping that we can get over our mean-spiritedness and get along before we’re all shooting first and asking questions later.