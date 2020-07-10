Ulmer: Whitecaps in the toilet bowl

I retreated to the cabin to watch out the sliding glass door which was being pelted by pine cones that were being torn from their trees, small tree branches were ripped from their limbs filled the air, and every boat in the bay strained on their moorings as the wind just seemed to get worse.

The sand blast to my face needed to be washed off so I headed to the bathroom and it was here I heard water sloshing in our toilet. I opened the lid and sure enough, there were some serious rollers in there and that’s what started this missive.

The storm passed, the rain fizzled and all we got was the wind. Once again Lake Tschida caused what we call the Heart Butte shuffle. For some complicated climatological reason during the past few summers, storms that look like they’re gonna barrel down the lake and wipe us out get to the west end of the lake and split in two. One part goes south to Elgin and the other north to Glenn Ullin, and all we get are the winds. After experiencing over seven decades of not having much to do, I have come to the conclusion that prairie winds affect life around here more than anything else -- especially when they hit 55 mph. Thus, knowing the amount of sunshine or clouds and the temperature might be important to some, but we natives know that our winds make or break all the other details.