Ulmer: Whitecaps in the toilet bowl

Whitecaps in the toilet bowl? That’s what confirmed the fact that a huge storm blew up the bay causing huge white-capped waves to roil everywhere there was water.
I was watching the storm brew from the top of the hill above our cabin. The clouds on the western horizon were dark, angry looking, and they seemed to be heading our way.
Dark wispy trails of rain blotted out portions of the horizon and at one point I wondered if I was witnessing the forming of a tornado. There was this huge tumultuous circular opening in the clouds preceded by a low wall cloud and this ghostly looking tail that seemed to rise and fall from the ground back into the clouds.
The cloud was a long way off, but you could tell whatever was under it was getting the stuffing beat out of it -- I couldn’t help but be mesmerized by it all -- but then my drink emptied so I returned to the cabin.
I hadn’t touched base with home yet so I grabbed a cold one and headed to the deck to call. As usual, we started by exchanging weather status and I noted that the wind had disappeared so my line was well, I’m sitting in the midst of the calm before the storm.
Shortly after the call, the clouds blew in with a vengeance. Holy sputters, it was really a nasty wind. I first noticed its intensity when sand from the beach blew up the road to sandblast me. The lake blew up and whitecaps rolled up our normally calm in a storm bay.
I retreated to the cabin to watch out the sliding glass door which was being pelted by pine cones that were being torn from their trees, small tree branches were ripped from their limbs filled the air, and every boat in the bay strained on their moorings as the wind just seemed to get worse.
At one point I stepped outside to rescue an air mattress and the roar of the wind through the trees was deafening. It was here that I noticed the deck was vibrating as the gusts grew more intense, so I cut that experiment short and headed back indoors.
The sand blast to my face needed to be washed off so I headed to the bathroom and it was here I heard water sloshing in our toilet. I opened the lid and sure enough, there were some serious rollers in there and that’s what started this missive.
The storm passed, the rain fizzled and all we got was the wind. Once again Lake Tschida caused what we call the Heart Butte shuffle. For some complicated climatological reason during the past few summers, storms that look like they’re gonna barrel down the lake and wipe us out get to the west end of the lake and split in two. One part goes south to Elgin and the other north to Glenn Ullin, and all we get are the winds. After experiencing over seven decades of not having much to do, I have come to the conclusion that prairie winds affect life around here more than anything else -- especially when they hit 55 mph. Thus, knowing the amount of sunshine or clouds and the temperature might be important to some, but we natives know that our winds make or break all the other details.
So if you know anybody that’s in charge of the weather around the northern edge of Grant County, I’d sure appreciate it if you’d put in a good word for those of us who’d like more rain than wind.
In the meantime, I hope you all had a great Fourth of July.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
