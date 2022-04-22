Ulmer: Welcoming the blizzard's solitude, window gawking

4/12/22 - The first full three-day blizzard since 1997 is underway. I hope everyone stays safe and warm. Since our poor prairie is parched, I was not alone in welcoming the ensuing moisture; let’s hope for the best on that one too.

Believe it or not I was the only student to walk to school on the first day of the 1966 blizzard because I and many others missed its prediction. I trudged up Sixth Avenue into the wind face down, chin tucked as far into my fleece collar would allow. I made it to the high school where Jack Zent, our beloved janitor, opened the door and asked, “What are you doing here?”

Before I could say I’m a student here, Archie Shaw wrestled his way through the door when Jack said, “What are you doing here?” Archie responded, “I’m the principal.” It was here that Jack informed us that M.F. Peterson, North Dakota’s superintendent of public instruction, had closed every school in the state.

So I greeted Mr. Shaw and Mr. Zent and wished them safe journeys home and it was here I realized that Sixth Avenue was plugged, void of traffic, and the sidewalks were literally buried. Some of the drifts were brutal but at least the wind was at my back so I plowed on and spent the next three days looking out the window, napping, reading, watching black and white TV, and just happy we were safe when Mother Nature slapped life to a halt around here.

Fast forward to today when we were warned about a week prior that a three-day blow out was possible. (By the way, take it from those of us who work outside, ignoring weather predictions can lead you into predicaments). At first the wilds of Tschida seemed like a neat place to hunker down but when the extended weather prognosis exceeded available necessities (you can fill in the blank here) the debate began. Ben trailered his snowmobile, we cleaned up the job site, retreated to our man cave around 5 p.m. and the debate began stay or go home? Both seemed like good options so we slept on it and realizing we’d be stuck at the lake longer than town so we hunkered the cabin stuff down and decided to ride this one out in town. Actually our calculations indicated the beer would exhaust itself way before the storm let up.

So up here on the hill the winds are howling, a horizontal hurricane of snow snuffs out visibility while pelting the air with furious lashes of hard snow, going outdoors is not a good idea; just looking out the window might get boring but it is safer indoors.

Thus I’m here at the beginning of the three-day of April 2022 blizzard welcoming the solitude, the naps and looking out the window. Window gawking seems to be an important factor in blizzard survival, not only is it something to do but you might actually see something.

The spooky part about this activity kinda haunts me because there have been quite a few times I’ve told the kids that if I ever end up in a nursing home I hope they find someone willing to wheel me over to the window, then I hoped I knew I was by the window.

Day three passed and it seems like we’ve all been digging out ever since, and I do miss my naps. Here’s hoping you’re out and once again doing whatever you were doing before the predictors predicted this predicament.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

