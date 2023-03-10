Throughout my life I’ve accumulated a fairly wide variety of titles from son to dad to grandpa and I’ve recently acquired the title of great-grandpa. Both my loyal readers know that if I had been given the option I would have skipped all that demanding parenting stuff and gone directly into grandparenting. And for the record I have no idea what responsibilities will come along during my great-grandparenting title that I now seem to hold. Anyway we’ve been blessed with Sawyer Eugene a healthy 7.2-pound and 21-inch-long infant great-grandson.

The reports I received indicated that Sawyer’s arrival gave his parents an experience that left a permanent imprint in their relationship. From my perspective the actual birthing process took a week or so. On Sunday self-appointed resident midwife Renee noticed that Kelci’s belly was lower. I have to admit here that Kelci’s body was pretty much stretched to the max but since I’ve never been very good at judging the elevation of her baby bump I just smiled and moved on knowing that Renee was trundling through her list of baby preparations.

Sawyer’s parents were put in the hospital Thursday morning and he finally unveiled himself Friday evening. Everything checked out and they came home Sunday.

At this point in any family conversation about the birth of a child someone will likely share their birthing experience with the group so here’s mine.

Renee was somewhere close to her eighth month of pregnancy when we attended our first class on the birthing process that we were about to go through; unfortunately the class was about conception and we already had that part down. A few days later she went into labor and since I was allowed to take part in the delivery I was stuffed into a surgical suit when the doctor came along and I had to inform him that we had only been to the class on conception. He smiled and told me to hold her head and tell her that you love her. So that’s what I did while Renee did the rest.

Renee and I support Planned Parenthood but we’ve never been very good at planning it. As I recall all of our children were conceived while uninsured, born a month early, complete with complications, and paid for out of pocket; the last one cost me a pontoon but I digress.

The real upside is that Sawyer presently lives in our basement with his parents, Kelci and Kota along with German shepherd Knala and cat Ivy so I get to see him quite often. So far I’m not quite sure about his parents but Sawyer seems to be getting along right well.

On the other hand thanks to all their new responsibilities his parents do look a bit bedraggled. For those of you who don’t know or forgot, babies need a lot of attention because somewhere close to every two hours they either gotta be changed, fed, or leave their parents wondering what it’s gonna take to get them back to sleep. Therefore it’s not unusual for parents to mention the blissfulness of their baby's first full night of sleep.

A doctor friend once told me that we grow in our sleep, so babies need to sleep a lot and come to think of it all the sleep I’ve had has now grown me into the title of great-grandpa so the doctor must have been right. Anyway welcome to the world Sawyer, sure been nice having you around and boy do I have a lot of stuff to share with you. Here’s hoping some of it's worth listening to.