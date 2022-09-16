Ulmer: We need to understand education really is a lifelong process

So another week of my life passed without much to show for it, which makes me wonder what I did, so here goes whatever it was.

The members of Ben Ulmer Carpentry’s team -- Ben and me -- have been quite busy helping Henry put together a rather large addition to his family cabin. Since there’s been a modicum of roof work the 90-plus temps have forced us to lay off by noon because no one with any sanity left would expose themselves to such heat, including us.

Projects like Henry’s consume most of our days out here in the wilds of Tschida but that doesn’t mean we don’t try to stay connected with what’s going on back in the civilized world. For instance:

The New York Times reported on Sept. 10 that 40 attorneys who recently represented former President Trump are facing Giuliani type ethics violations and have therefore caused legal experts to redefine MAGA as "Making Attorneys Get Attorneys." I realize that not everyone will find this humorous but those who haven’t been blinded by the Trump Kool-Aid know that the facts in this matter are indeed facts that need to be dealt with. Once again the alternate facts are just fiction.

Both my loyal readers know that I took serious umbrage when the "Let’s Go Brandon" bunch came out from under their rocks. Eventually I had to file this umbrage in my freedom of speech that’s not worth listening to pile because I was getting way too close to an "I told you so" moment.

So let me tell you how I feel about something else. I think the Mar-a-Lago raid was not only legitimate but given that past performance is a good indicator of future performance, I have to come down on the government side and continue to watch the MAGA side ignore the effects of their slander. Slamming the FBI/law enforcement for doing their jobs does not sound like whoever perpetuated this insult thinks Blue Lives Matter. Seems kinda hypocritical to me how about you?

Haven’t we the people of the United States executed citizens who were found to possess Top Secret material? I recall the Rosenbergs were executed in 1953 for sharing very damaging Top Secret stuff with Russia. By the way I’ve never been an advocate for the death penalty because I think it’s a more severe punishment to lock someone up for the remainder of their lives, where they have to live with their guilt as opposed to ending their misery.

Anyway the MAGA folks (see aforementioned definition) are doing all they can to stall their client’s day in court because there’s an election coming up and they think that if they can elect enough of their clients' supporters they’ll let him off. It’s going to be an interesting election and I have to agree that the future of our democracy really is at stake.

The facts are that the previous president we elected has spun this country into a political tizzy that is a sad result of not only our media but our educational system. I can’t help but wonder if the dumbing down of America hasn’t finally shown its sad results.

Here we are worrying that teachers can’t broach certain topics like how Manifest Destiny was really a bloody affair, or how come no white folks were slaves in America, and how come they made laws to assure that Black folks weren’t legally allowed to mix with white folks. It seems to me that we all need to understand that education really is a lifelong process or the future ain’t gonna be what we all hoped it would be. No one is above the law.