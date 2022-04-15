Ulmer: Watching the wildlife return to Lake Tschida

I’m happy to inform you that Gerty and Gabby Goose have returned to Lake Tschida. They’ve been grazing on our lawn, wallowing in our bay, ignoring us, and honking at us once again affirming the notion that geese mate for life. These two geese have returned to our bay for the last few years to create, raise their kids, and give us great hope that life may well return to normal around here.

Four mule deer, one buck and three does must have spent the winter sheltering around our bay. When we got here a couple of weeks ago they’d show up in our yard around dawn or shortly before dusk. Once the neighbors started coming back to open up their cabins they’ve decided it’s safer to move on or wait until dark.

Mule deer are bigger than white tail deer and the most notable difference is the size of a mule deer’s ears. Sadly the white tail deer around here have suffered from a deadly flea that has devastated their numbers so seeing the mule deer has been encouraging.

While sipping my morning coffee and perusing the lake from our deck, two beavers frolicked on our beach. Both my loyal readers may recall the devastation the beavers caused around the bay last year. I had to remove six beaver houses that they stuffed under our pontoons. We’d remove the debris during the day and they’d rebuild overnight, a rather frustrating experience that required all sorts of efforts to eradicate. The five hunters that engaged the beavers all thought they shot the dang things but the beavers kept coming back.

To say that seeing these mammals return was discouraging would be an understatement. The upside is there are no boats in the bay yet so they’re easy to spot. The downside is that they continue to chew up the trees along the bay and we need to figure out how to get rid of them before they destroy what’s left. So far they’ve chomped over 40 of the 4- to 6-inch thick trees off about 2 feet from the ground leaving large sharp pointed stumps that could impale someone if they’re aren’t careful. I’ll have to get back to you later on the various pestilence eradication endeavors … ugh!

Turkey mating season has taken over the neighborhood; so far nine toms are competing for two hens. The poor hens are badly outnumbered but watching this has been quite entertaining. The ritual starts out with a hen streaking up the hill and the toms busily puffing themselves up and strutting around each other in an effort to outdo each other. Their huge fan like tails lock into the up position, their breasts expand to double its normal size, they drag their wings along the ground and their heads and neck become bright red all in hopes that their appearance will make them irresistible to a nearby hen.

The problem is the hens out here have been running for their lives and the puffed up toms' effort to outdo each other seriously interferes with their pursuit of quarry. However I can fully appreciate why the hens aren’t interested in getting too close to this fine example of the men; they are getting too distracted trying to outdo each other as opposed to actually pursuing a mate.

Mornings start out with a lot of gobbling before they get underway and it looks like it’s going to continue for a while so we’ll see if any new turkeys show up in the coming months. So far the outlook on this is rather bleak.

Well that’s life in the wilds of Lake Tschida so far and like I was saying it’s been really nice to see Gabby and Gerty return. Here’s hoping that you enjoy watching the resurrection of life around here as much as Gabby and Gertrude do.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

