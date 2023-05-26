Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The front windows on our cabin overlook a beautiful sheltered bay. So my morning coffee in the wilds of Tschida involves watching the sunrise awaken life around the bay. A week ago ours was the only pontoon in the bay so the local wildlife had full possession. Then last weekend, a week before the first weekend of summer, the neighbors showed up to open up their cabins. Lawn mowers drowned out the normal daily silence that exists during our shoulder seasons when most folks haven’t moved back from their winters or have once again closed their cabins down.

Either of my loyal readers may recall me mentioning Gabby and Gertty gooses. The rumor is that geese mate for life and this pair has met up in our bay to raise goslings for the last few years. This year it was either Gabby or Gertty (I can’t tell the difference because all Canadian geese look the same to me) that showed up what I thought was solo.

Every morning, I took a guess that it was Gabby, who was nestled into the grass by the water. He seemed pretty tame and wasn’t bothered by my encroachments, he just sat there looking quite confident that I wasn’t going to bother him. I’d whiz by in the golf cart, he’d glance at me and stay wherever he was until I passed. Of course I had to say hello and sometimes it looked like he responded with a smile, but when you’re out in the wilds all sorts of imaginings happen so who knows.

Anyway Gabby seemed lonely, he rarely left the bay and I wondered if he had lost his mate as you might imagine the whole scenario was quite sad. This went on for a couple weeks leaving me to wonder what happens when a goose loses a lifetime partner? Do they search for another or just waddle through the rest of their days?

Then last week as the leaves were reaching full foliage I noticed two geese swimming up the bay and there were four tiny goslings paddling between them. This was surely their first outing and their little feet were paddling up a storm while they tried to keep up with their parents. About midway a pontoon came up the bay and both parents let out some pretty loud honks to let the driver know what they were up to.

It didn’t take long for the pontoon to veer a bit and idle by them, of course everyone in the boat noticed the babies and for a moment I thought the parents exuded a bit of pride as their entourage glided toward the shore.

To say the least I was quite happy to see both parents, and the goslings were a great bonus. I was left to conclude that both geese were always there and must have taken shifts taking care of their nest. As summer moves forward we’ll see less and less of Gabby and Gertty and the kids. They may occasionally stop by for a dip and then disappear only to reappear next spring and as you can tell I hope they do.

From there a 40-pound beaver spooked everyone in the bay. A neighbor took a couple of shots at it (either of my loyal readers may recall the beavers devastated a lot of trees) but we’re never sure if any of the shooters hit their mark. The upside is that no one has seen it since.

Mornings are once again filled with birds chattering to each other, the bunnies have returned along with the six turkeys and a couple of mule deer like to hang around the water. Life is underway and here’s hoping you enjoy whatever surroundings you find yourself in. Happy Memorial Day too.