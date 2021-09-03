Ulmer: Watching history repeat itself

Boy it’s been hard to watch the evacuation of Afghanistan and not remember the evacuation of Saigon. It is indeed a case of watching history repeat itself and leaves me wondering what we can do to make sure we quit repeating this nation building portion of our history.
I enjoy listening to my coffee klatch, who all seem to agree that we should have pulled out years ago, when I ask what they would have done differently everyone has their own solution. But don’t worry none of us are capable of implementing our grandiose desires.
Like all wars this seems to be another one where old men talk while young men and women die, and the sad part is that we haven’t learned much during my 70-plus years here. President Eisenhower warned us about the military industrial complex because he knew that it’s more profitable to turn plows into swords than swords into plows. And here we are after well over half a century later reaping the full results of ignoring his warning.
There has been and is no larger tax expenditure in this country than our defense department. Since our nation’s birth by far and away we have spent the vast majority of our wealth/treasure in order to become what we thought was the most powerful nation in the world by engaging/preparing to dominate in the various types of war. For those of you who wonder what’s wrong with that allow me to succinctly explicate -- the past three generations or so of Americans have spent far more preparing for, fearing, and engaging in war than anything else. Any economist will tell you that when you spend your fortunes producing stuff that kills people you gotta use what you produce because capitalism demands consumables and there’s nothing worse in business than the once in a lifetime sale … but I digress.
I think one our biggest problems is that, outside of our culture war, war for the vast majority of us has always been something a long ways away. Very few of us have actually had to take up arms against our neighbor or to protect our neighborhood. Not many of us have had to kill/shoot another human being nor have we had to grab what we could to escape being slaughtered.
Thus our realities are based on whatever sources we depend on for information. There should be no question in anyone’s mind that the majority of Americans are detached from reality when it comes to the atrocities/horrors of war.
So watching the evacuation has at least given us an idea of the horrors that poking a stick in a hornets nest can bring. Pointing fingers is not helpful, there will be plenty of time for that later so I’d suggest that we all just pray for the safety of our troops and the people they are trying to rescue.
Once that phase passes I hope we can welcome our Afghan allies into our neighborhoods. They’ve paid the price of admission so welcome them with open arms.
Then once the fog settles I would suggest that we take an honest look at our legacy of war coupled with sincere hopes that we find other ways to make America great. Maybe we could start by spending more of our treasure on such things as the Peace Corps, or VISTA (volunteers in service to America) because it sure seems to me that might be one path that may help the world get along better and who knows it might give peace a better chance than we’ve ever given it before. By the way, thank goodness we got as many folks out of there as possible. Prayers are still in order for those left behind.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.