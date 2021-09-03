Ulmer: Watching history repeat itself

I think one our biggest problems is that, outside of our culture war, war for the vast majority of us has always been something a long ways away. Very few of us have actually had to take up arms against our neighbor or to protect our neighborhood. Not many of us have had to kill/shoot another human being nor have we had to grab what we could to escape being slaughtered.

Thus our realities are based on whatever sources we depend on for information. There should be no question in anyone’s mind that the majority of Americans are detached from reality when it comes to the atrocities/horrors of war.

So watching the evacuation has at least given us an idea of the horrors that poking a stick in a hornets nest can bring. Pointing fingers is not helpful, there will be plenty of time for that later so I’d suggest that we all just pray for the safety of our troops and the people they are trying to rescue.

Once that phase passes I hope we can welcome our Afghan allies into our neighborhoods. They’ve paid the price of admission so welcome them with open arms.

Then once the fog settles I would suggest that we take an honest look at our legacy of war coupled with sincere hopes that we find other ways to make America great. Maybe we could start by spending more of our treasure on such things as the Peace Corps, or VISTA (volunteers in service to America) because it sure seems to me that might be one path that may help the world get along better and who knows it might give peace a better chance than we’ve ever given it before. By the way, thank goodness we got as many folks out of there as possible. Prayers are still in order for those left behind.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

