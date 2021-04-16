Ulmer: Watching grandkids' baseball is a welcome uplifting experience

Thanks to my grandson Tristan, I’ve been able to visit most of the baseball parks in Bismarck and Mandan. For the record I’ve never been much of a baseball fan, I even fell asleep during the fifth inning of my first professional game between the Red Sox and the Tigers. But I was impressed with Boston’s Fenway Park. Our seats were along the third baseline close to the Green Monster (a huge wall along the left field fence). By the way, the nap wasn’t due to inappropriate imbibement as I had only consumed one of those famous baseball park hot dogs and a Coke.
Not only have I napped during a live game, I usually fall asleep at some point while watching a baseball game on TV. But so far I haven’t fallen asleep during one of my grandson’s games because I’ve really enjoyed watching his seventh and eighth grade team play and I’ve been very proud of his competitive spirit, but I’ll get back to that in a minute.
The games are played around 5 p.m. and are composed of two five-inning games, so they end quite close to my bedtime. Both my loyal readers will tell ya that’s around 9 p.m.
So far the weather’s varied from downright cold and windy to hot and sunny. Welcome to April around here. I’m never sure if I’ll need my parka or just a T-shirt.
Anyway I try to arrive early so I can find Wally, Tristan’s other grandpa, and get the scoop on his research of the other team, which usually consists of “well Dan they seem to do well in catching whatever balls their teammates throw at them.” In other words he has no clue what the opposition is capable of just like me.
Most of the games are high-scoring events, which Wally and I have concluded is more fun to watch than one where nothing happens. Of course this depends on whether or not our team is ahead.
From what I can tell there’s a lot of luck in baseball coupled with whomever makes the most errors. Yes hits and walks are important but not so much as missing a fly ball, dropping a sure thing, forgetting to tag someone out when the catcher drops the ball after a third strike (yep that’s a rule), stealing a base after the catcher misses a pitch (this happens a lot), forgetting to toss out a runner, on and unbelievably on.
I’ve been told that one of the hardest things to do in sports is to hit a baseball with a bat when the ball is coming at you over 90 mph. As well I’ve noted when you do hit that fast ball it goes a long ways. As usual I have no proof of either but it does sound logical, doesn’t it?
Basketball season ended and baseball season immediately got underway and many of the basketball players are part of this team so it’s pretty nice to pretend that I know most of the kids. I need to say right here and now if these kids are any indicator of what my grandchildren’s future is like, I’m impressed.
These kids play hard, they give all they can, and being kids it has really been grand to watch them develop a mastery of all the challenges that go along with athletics. So far my favorite example involves witnessing Tristan while playing third baseman fist bump an opponent who just hit a triple. He was congratulating his opponent for a nice hit. They both smiled and the game went on.
Watching these kids has been a welcome uplifting experience, I look forward to every game. I’m quite impressed with the baseball fields that our community has provided these kids, check ‘em out. Go Braves.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.