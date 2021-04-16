Ulmer: Watching grandkids' baseball is a welcome uplifting experience

Most of the games are high-scoring events, which Wally and I have concluded is more fun to watch than one where nothing happens. Of course this depends on whether or not our team is ahead.

From what I can tell there’s a lot of luck in baseball coupled with whomever makes the most errors. Yes hits and walks are important but not so much as missing a fly ball, dropping a sure thing, forgetting to tag someone out when the catcher drops the ball after a third strike (yep that’s a rule), stealing a base after the catcher misses a pitch (this happens a lot), forgetting to toss out a runner, on and unbelievably on.

I’ve been told that one of the hardest things to do in sports is to hit a baseball with a bat when the ball is coming at you over 90 mph. As well I’ve noted when you do hit that fast ball it goes a long ways. As usual I have no proof of either but it does sound logical, doesn’t it?

Basketball season ended and baseball season immediately got underway and many of the basketball players are part of this team so it’s pretty nice to pretend that I know most of the kids. I need to say right here and now if these kids are any indicator of what my grandchildren’s future is like, I’m impressed.