Ulmer: Watching fall edge its way to winter

I’m quite sure that neither of my loyal readers saw me slip into town at 4 p.m. and leave town around 6 p.m. for the last four Thursdays. My son the carpenter has been giving me time off to attend my middle school grandson’s football games and the two hours of driving have been rewarded with two hours of cheering them onto victory. So far they are undefeated so it’s been an exciting team to watch especially since number 68 happens to be a close relative. Go Braves!
Fall has never been my favorite season because it’s followed by winter, but since there isn’t much I can do about the weather I’ve learned to just get up and get into whatever a day becomes. We’re presently on the cusp of seasonal change where the winds of change dominate our lives.
Only those who have experienced our northern prairie winds understand that the ever present winds dominate our outdoor activities and both my loyal readers know that among many other obsessions the wind has been known to be one of mine and here’s why.
Those of you who may have survived Saturday and Sunday should be able to recall that the wind dominated the entire weekend. On Saturday there wasn’t a cloud in the sky just a 30 to 40 mph wind howling up the bay to create an incessant deafening roar as it tore into the trees.
It was a southerly wind which usually drags warm air with it so if you could get out of the wind and into the sun it was hot. After much contemplation my math concluded that not only was it 70 degrees but the wind seemed to be scooting along at 70 mph.
Basically it was one of those use the chin strap on your hat days, aka bad hair days, which makes some of us happy that we don’t have hair.
The wind never really stops out here on our beloved prairie; however it occasionally takes a short break before it returns to envelope us in its soft warm breeze.
Did you know that winds in a city are different than winds on the wide open prairie? Here’s how to test that hypothesis. On the next windy day check out how the wind creates all sorts of crazy vortexes in between buildings then head out to the wide open prairie to experience the massive amount of air that’s rushing toward wherever winds gather. Winds roar through trees and howl around buildings and give our ears a sense of constant thunder when out on the open prairie.
By now you should be asking, how come Dan? Glad you asked because my theory is that the winds not only change our daily weather they, along with the tilting of the earth, drag in our four seasons, and given the disparity of our seasons we get more wind than earth’s temperate zones.
So here we are in the midst of watching fall edge its way to winter. The leaves have pretty much been blasted off the trees, daylight continues to diminish, temperatures get closer and closer to freezing and it won’t be long before we think a nice day is any day above freezing, at which point we begin longing for the winds of spring to rejuvenate life on our beloved prairie. If you don’t know the prairie winds you don’t know much about me.
Feel free to challenge the aforementioned hypothesis because as usual everything I said could be wrong except for the part about my grandson.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
