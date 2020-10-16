Ulmer: Watching fall edge its way to winter

I’m quite sure that neither of my loyal readers saw me slip into town at 4 p.m. and leave town around 6 p.m. for the last four Thursdays. My son the carpenter has been giving me time off to attend my middle school grandson’s football games and the two hours of driving have been rewarded with two hours of cheering them onto victory. So far they are undefeated so it’s been an exciting team to watch especially since number 68 happens to be a close relative. Go Braves!

Fall has never been my favorite season because it’s followed by winter, but since there isn’t much I can do about the weather I’ve learned to just get up and get into whatever a day becomes. We’re presently on the cusp of seasonal change where the winds of change dominate our lives.

Only those who have experienced our northern prairie winds understand that the ever present winds dominate our outdoor activities and both my loyal readers know that among many other obsessions the wind has been known to be one of mine and here’s why.

Those of you who may have survived Saturday and Sunday should be able to recall that the wind dominated the entire weekend. On Saturday there wasn’t a cloud in the sky just a 30 to 40 mph wind howling up the bay to create an incessant deafening roar as it tore into the trees.