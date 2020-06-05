Ulmer: Waiting on the start of 2020 pontoon season

On a good year those of us along Muskie Lane put our pontoons in once and take it out once but not so much this year. Our pontoon is a small Werres that we got from our neighbor out here after it was totaled in a storm.
As I recall it was at least five maybe more years ago when the original owner had hoisted his pontoon onto his boat lift that was tied to his dock. A nasty wind plucked the pontoon and the boat lift out of the water and tossed it over the dock. The boat lift and dock were turned into pretzel shaped aluminum trash. The pontoon somehow tore loose and the ensuing waves beached it about 100 yards downwind.
Both pontoons were not only out of the water but relentless waves of sand buried them and the motor. The vessel’s damage was limited to a badly shredded Bimini top and a couple of good sized dents in the pontoons that must have come from crashing over the dock and lift.
Anyway the insurance company considered it totaled so we bought it as is and it was in much better shape than we could have hoped for. After a few repairs we’ve been it driving ever since.
A couple of summers ago one of many hail storms pummeled anything it hit and of course our pontoon seats were uncovered. We didn’t make a claim to our insurer and decided to ignore the problem until the hail marks turned into rips of hail. By this spring the seats looked like had been machine gunned.
The rips made sitting in the seats uncomfortable and had to be covered with towels and such. Now both my loyal readers that I’m really not interested in how my modes of transportation look rather I am usually quite satisfied if whatever I’m riding gets me from point A to point B.
As such the towel thing didn’t bother me much but the tribe got to discussing the issue and decided we needed to order new seats. So two of them decided to pool their resources to pay for new seats, the cost of which ended up in the low four figures.
Of course they found the seats online and made sure they were listed as in stock and ordered them. At this point, late March, they were told it would be on our doorstep in two weeks.
Two weeks passed and we wanted to get our pontoon in as soon as possible. So we decided to rip out the old seats, clean up the flooring, and haul them to the dumps. During this process I decided that it might be a good idea to leave the captain’s seat and steering panel in place until the new one arrived.
So here we are entering June, or around three months later, and a recent call to complain about the broken promise of a two-week delivery has now turned into an additional four- to six-week delivery. At this rate summer will be over before we see the new seats.
Here’s the problem, our pontoon is not in the bay, rather it’s high, dry and stripped down behind our garage. We usually say that on a good year we put our pontoon in some time in early April and take it out in early November. Looks like this year will vary significantly from the norm.
So like everything else around here, we too are going to have to get used to the new normal. Until then if you want a ride you gotta bring your own chair.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
