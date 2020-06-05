Ulmer: Waiting on the start of 2020 pontoon season

The rips made sitting in the seats uncomfortable and had to be covered with towels and such. Now both my loyal readers that I’m really not interested in how my modes of transportation look rather I am usually quite satisfied if whatever I’m riding gets me from point A to point B.

As such the towel thing didn’t bother me much but the tribe got to discussing the issue and decided we needed to order new seats. So two of them decided to pool their resources to pay for new seats, the cost of which ended up in the low four figures.

Of course they found the seats online and made sure they were listed as in stock and ordered them. At this point, late March, they were told it would be on our doorstep in two weeks.

Two weeks passed and we wanted to get our pontoon in as soon as possible. So we decided to rip out the old seats, clean up the flooring, and haul them to the dumps. During this process I decided that it might be a good idea to leave the captain’s seat and steering panel in place until the new one arrived.

So here we are entering June, or around three months later, and a recent call to complain about the broken promise of a two-week delivery has now turned into an additional four- to six-week delivery. At this rate summer will be over before we see the new seats.