Ulmer: Verify, then trust information online

Both my loyal readers know that I’ve previously expressed my feelings about the COVID school opening gig and concluded that I trust Dr. Fauci more than President Trump. Although I no longer have kids in school, I’ve been saying prayers for the kids, teachers, support staff, parents and our school board as they wrestle with how to restart smart.
The new normal that we are now experiencing is filled with all sorts of unknowns and so far the only real known is that masks and social distancing work. It was encouraging to hear that someone finally convinced our president to say that "wearing a mask is patriotic." (Yes, I slapped my forehead.)
At this juncture the best we can do is hope that whatever vaccine comes forward works so we can get back to the old normal, whatever that was for you.
Speaking of normal, which is a matter of perception, there is no such thing (check it out). Each of us sees the world through our own eyes, therefore each of us has our own view of what’s normal. It’s like not really knowing what normal is but you do recognize it when you see it.
Take fascism, unless you paid close attention in school or majored in political science, it’s quite likely you have a very slim understanding of what fascism looks like.
Let’s start with the definition. Fascism is a far right, not left, form of an authoritarian ultra-nationalist government characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, as well as strong regimentation of society and the economy.
I’m not sure about you but I consider myself anti-fascist because that’s what America is founded on. We fought to free ourselves from the monarchies and dictators. So being a political science major, I thought I’d relate why I worry about fascism.
Take what happened in Portland, the protests were under local control until the president decided to send in some sort of secret riot quellers that swept people off the street in unmarked vans. It seems like some sort of federal Gestapo is now assigned to eradicate protesters (opposition). They even tear gassed the mayor of Portland! I’ve always been a strong believer in local control and states' rights. As such, the only time the federal government should intrude into local issues is when they are asked, not when the president decides he knows more about how to handle local issues than we locals do.
This should frighten most thinking Americans. The far right has convinced those of us who are anti-fascist are anti-Trump, and since I give him a lot of the blame for his reaction about wearing masks, kneeling during the national anthem, beating up peaceful protesters, making a cause like Blake Lives Matter an enemy of the state, calling immigrants murderers and rapists, separating kids from their families, ripping apart public education, not having any decent replacement for Obamacare. Unsure if he’ll step down if he’s defeated, I have to conclude that his base leans more toward fascism than freedom.
So here we are in the midst of social distancing, those on Facebook and such are flooded with information and left with wondering what to trust. It is my considered opinion that we have to verify before we trust. We the people have been overwhelmed by COVID, politics, the rise of racism, police issues, the list is long. But if we the people are going to survive, we need to educate ourselves to fully appreciate that this country is approaching the precipice of a huge paradigm change. Here’s hoping that we the people will do all we can to assure that the new normal ends up better than the old normal. And for that to happen it will take normal people like you to take a stand when the time comes.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
