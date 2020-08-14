Ulmer: Verify, then trust information online

So here we are in the midst of social distancing, those on Facebook and such are flooded with information and left with wondering what to trust. It is my considered opinion that we have to verify before we trust. We the people have been overwhelmed by COVID, politics, the rise of racism, police issues, the list is long. But if we the people are going to survive, we need to educate ourselves to fully appreciate that this country is approaching the precipice of a huge paradigm change. Here’s hoping that we the people will do all we can to assure that the new normal ends up better than the old normal. And for that to happen it will take normal people like you to take a stand when the time comes.