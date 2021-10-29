Ulmer: US needs a responsible citizenry to maintain posterity

Have you ever read the United States Constitution? Maybe the opening paragraph will shake some dust off your memories: “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

In order to major in political science I had to take courses in constitutional law along with others on how/why the U.S. Constitution was created. Trust me, they were not exciting courses but over time these classes along with swearing to uphold the Constitution as a duly elected official (both the Legislature and city commission) knowing what’s in the document was very helpful. I would suggest that it’s just as important for you as a citizen to understand what’s in the Constitution, especially in these times where folks think that our government is denying their rights.

Too many folks think that their rights extend beyond themselves and most of these folks seem to fully appreciate that the Constitution doesn’t interfere with their right to be stupid.

The entire document is summed up in its preamble (see opening paragraph). In order to form a more perfect union we the people (you and me) agree to live by the laws created under the Constitution. Those laws established justice by creating a legal process that basically says that if charged for a crime all of us should be considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Provide for a common defense where the states come together to defend our nation against insurrections, and foreign incursions. Promoting the general welfare of U.S. citizens has resulted in such things as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, Human Services, unemployment, subsidized housing, food stamps, interstate highways, and many other federal programs that have promoted our welfare (all constitutionally approved socialist programs, by the way).

And the reason we do all this is to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity and to assure all the freedoms that we have today will be passed on to the generations to come.

The 27 amendments to our Constitution have attempted to further perfect our union. The first 10 explicate what our rights as citizens are. For instance the First Amendment gives me the right to say whatever I want to on these pages. However the Constitution doesn’t say much about the potential consequences of whatever I said.

Like you I have the right to express myself, but along with that come the responsibility of respecting others' rights to the same liberties. Over the decades those who haven’t been responsible with this right have confirmed that what this country needs is more free speech worth listening to.

Recently I’ve concluded that those who abuse this right have gotten away with lying, disinformation, and worst of all mal-information that’s being smothered in a social media that contains more information than the average person can absorb.

We’re presently overwhelmed by this new information age that is very adroit at twisting the facts to the point that any given user can get sucked into a myriad of conspiratorial rabbit holes filled with falsehoods and innuendo. This overload has created more chaos than tranquility.

Democracy is a messy process that involves citizen engagement, therefore every citizen who disengages from it makes it weaker and more subject to failure. Thus Ben Franklin’s answer to a citizen who asked what type of government he created, "A republic ma’am if you can keep it" rings truer today than ever before. Rights and liberty and America’s posterity cannot be maintained without a responsible citizenry. Hoping that you seek the truth before accepting a lie.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0