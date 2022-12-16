Ulmer: Unstuffing all the stuff for the holidays that's been stuffed somewhere

Just in case you lost track of time Christmas is just a week away and most Christians are scurrying to complete their efforts to perfect their plans for the big day.

And for the record we’d be one of those families running from pillar to post while trying to get everything that needs to be done done. Our crew includes five cousins from Minnesota, and 14 local relatives in various states of disrepair. Thus we’re expecting a full house and since the house is already stuffed with 30 years of debris that naturally accumulates in any given household we’re in the process of making room for the ensuing invasion.

This means that stuff that’s been stuffed somewhere has to not only be unstuffed but transferred to a less conspicuous location. It’s amazing how much stuff we’ve saved thinking that we might use it again. Most of this stuff gets tucked into out of sight and out of mind locations and most of it is never seen or used again.

Some stuff we need but can’t find so we go buy another one and usually find the original shortly after. Or, we know it’s somewhere but while looking for it we get distracted by some other needed bobble that surfaces and then we forget about trying to find whatever we were looking for in the first place. Then there’s the stuff that we know we should just toss out but someone objects to trashing it and it gets returned to the rest of the stuff; this process usually gets repeated until someone secretly stuffs it into the trash and the object’s absence is never missed.

Lots of stuff goes unnoticed until someone trips over it or it drops into our lap while looking for something else. Some stuff become obstacles that have to be nudged out of the way when traveling from room to room. At any given time we have one or two unoccupied bedrooms that get stuffed so full that no one can get in the room much less occupy it. Thus we are presently unstuffing our stuff in hopes that our guests will be able to safely navigate our abode.

Unstuffing for the holidays has become an annual event. The upside is the house gets cleaned, the downside is that it’s done during a time when the explosion of visitors mixed with presents and other holiday paraphernalia end up getting stuffed into whatever available space we created while unstuffing, thus it’s stuffed away until next Christmas.

While unstuffing we are also in the process of retrieving all our Christmas decorations, finding a tree (I make it a point to buy ours from the Lions because I know the money goes to a great cause), purchasing and wrapping presents, prepping meals and all the other tasks that go along with celebrating the holidays.

Unless global warming takes a serious turn it looks like we won’t have to worry about having a white Christmas this year; if it keeps snowing we might have snow on the ground into July.

Anyway that’s what’s been going on at our house, our first guests arrive this week and the rest are scheduled to show up on Christmas Eve and if we get the place unstuffed in time we should be ready to re-stuff it shortly after the new year gets underway, otherwise we might find ourselves over stuffed. Here’s hoping that your holidays and all the stuff that goes with them bring you and yours nothing but happiness.