Ulmer: Ukraine conflict becoming an information-based war

Ukraine has long been known to be the land of milk and honey, its rich soils, natural resources, and sea ports have fed the world for millennia. Until Putin poked his nose into things Ukraine supplied 30% of the world’s wheat. We should all be praying that they can not only get a crop in but get it out to the people who need it.

I would imagine that if Russian air and artillery were pummeling Morton County most farmers would be somewhat reluctant to put in a crop or pasture their cattle. More than likely I’d be living in a crawlspace somewhere, but I digress.

The upside of where we are is that there ain’t a lot of us here because there’s way more land than people and that’s why it’s called flyover country. Anyway I read this article the other day that talked about Russia was only able to take over small villages like Rubizhne which had a pre-war population of 50,000, and I thought a village of 50,000?

There ain’t that many people in Morton County or we could just say this village was about the size of combining Mandan and Dickinson, or close to the size of Bismarck. This might indicate that Ukraine’s concept of what a city is would make most of North Dakota’s major cities into villages or hamlets.

It’s hard for me to fathom what kind of destructive force it would require to take over a village of 50,000 but most likely the devastation would be brutal. Complete control can’t be achieved without troops/infantry on the ground willing to go door to door to enforce their domination, and that’s where the Russians have underestimated their ability to win over the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainian people have decided to fight back at a level that has all freedom loving citizens taking note and cheering them on. Although some politicians think that $40 billion in U.S. military and humanitarian aid is too much ignores the $20 billion NATO dollars for a total of $60 billion. The facts are that Russia spends $60 billion per year on their defense budget while the United States approved a $786 billion defense budget for this year. Ten times more per year on defense than Russia does. Hopefully the free world’s aid far exceeds Russia’s ability to maintain its invasion of Ukraine. Russia needs to be stopped in its tracks then put in a position where they dare not try invading any other neighboring country.

Our problem is not our aid to other nations rather it’s our America First thinking that’s being perpetuated by folks who still think their presidential candidate was cheated out of a fair and square election. Those folks are more dangerous than Putin.

Putin is known as the least trustful leader in the world: he murders his opposition, incarcerates people who disagree with him, and worst of all his control of Russian media has convinced his people that Ukraine invaded Russia.

In that sense this war, like I imagine all wars, has become an information war similar to our culture wars. All of us have a preferred way of finding out what’s going on in the world, some of us prefer conspiratorial sources over fact based sources. The problem is that it is finding facts require work making it difficult to sort out what’s what.

It seems to me that the mainstream media is more reliable because they are held accountable while most conspiracy theories live in the dark world of anonymity where no one is willing to claim responsibility, kinda like a talk radio show where a caller’s anonymity encourages irresponsible and unaccountable loose tongues. In the end the truth is still getting its shoes on while the lies are on their second lap around the world. Here’s hoping that truth catches up before we all go off the deep end. The truth will not only set us free it will keep us that way.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

