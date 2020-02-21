Ulmer: U.S. debt, deficit could crush the next generation

Over the last few decades, we have heard a lot about our nation’s debt and deficit. Basically this means that our debts are huge, and we don’t have any other way to eradicate the problem other than raise taxes and cut spending. Most folks think this is pretty boring stuff, so it’s become white background noise.
The United States has two types of debt: intergovernmental debt and public debt. Intergovernmental debt is owed to other federal agencies and makes up about 26% of our national debt. This debt is created when Congress borrows money from such things as Social Security, military retirement funds, Medicare and other retirement funds.
The public debt makes up around 74% of our national debt. It's created through bonds, loans from other countries or investors. Today our national debt consumes about 43 cents out of every dollar our federal government spends. So who do we owe what to?
The top five countries that hold the largest shares of our debt are ranked as follows: 1. Japan $1.3 trillion 2. China $1.1 trillion 3. United Kingdom $340 billion 4. Brazil $320 billion 5. Ireland $260 billion.
Presently, thanks to the 2017 tax break, we’re adding $1,000,000,000,000 (trillion) per year to our national debt, which is rapidly climbing its way toward $30 trillion.
Economists know that we cannot sustain our current debt, as it is gobbling up our gross domestic production. In due time we will have to pay more on our debt than we can produce, and that ain’t good.
Deficit spending drives our debt. Only two presidents in my lifetime have managed to match revenue with spending: Carter and Clinton. For decades, our federal government has spent more money than it has to fund programs that all of us have come to depend on. By far and away our biggest expenditure has always been funding our defense department (presently we spend three-quarters of a trillion per year) and any reductions in this arena are always filled with wailing and gnashing of teeth because the military industrial complex composes a huge portion of our economy. In doing so, other programs like infrastructure and education have become lessor priorities. In many cases, the federal budget deficit has involved stealing from Peter to pay Paul (Congress has taken $2.5 trillion out of Social Security and is now considering reducing benefits because lawmakers have basically drained the fund).
Politics and wars have played a huge part in manufacturing our debt, and here’s how it works. Every state in our union is dependent on some sort of federal funding (farm subsidies) that none of us are willing to give up, therefore our politicians' survival involves making sure their arenas are protected. In order to do that, they have to make deals with strange bedfellows, and over time deficit spending continues and our debt keeps growing.
We the people have been warned to the point that most of us have become desensitized and therefore ignore all the warnings in hopes that someone else will have to pay it all off. Each citizen in the U.S. presently owes $41,000, and if something isn’t done by 2030, each of us will owe $91,000.
Thus once again those of us who had hopes of leaving things better off for our kids should be embarrassed by the legacy we’re leaving, because this one could indeed crush the next generation.
So our debt has become the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about, and we seem to be reaping what we’ve sown. We’re like the folks on the Titanic; we know the boat is sinking but we think we have time for one more pass through the first class buffet line before the boat goes down. Here’s hoping that we can do better.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.