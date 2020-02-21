Ulmer: U.S. debt, deficit could crush the next generation

Deficit spending drives our debt. Only two presidents in my lifetime have managed to match revenue with spending: Carter and Clinton. For decades, our federal government has spent more money than it has to fund programs that all of us have come to depend on. By far and away our biggest expenditure has always been funding our defense department (presently we spend three-quarters of a trillion per year) and any reductions in this arena are always filled with wailing and gnashing of teeth because the military industrial complex composes a huge portion of our economy. In doing so, other programs like infrastructure and education have become lessor priorities. In many cases, the federal budget deficit has involved stealing from Peter to pay Paul (Congress has taken $2.5 trillion out of Social Security and is now considering reducing benefits because lawmakers have basically drained the fund).

Politics and wars have played a huge part in manufacturing our debt, and here’s how it works. Every state in our union is dependent on some sort of federal funding (farm subsidies) that none of us are willing to give up, therefore our politicians' survival involves making sure their arenas are protected. In order to do that, they have to make deals with strange bedfellows, and over time deficit spending continues and our debt keeps growing.