Ulmer: Trying to understand the rush to buy toilet paper

It would be accurate to say that I, and I think it’s safe to include you, have never experienced anything like this one. The closest thing I can compare this to would be an old fashioned three-day blizzard where we were all trapped inside until we could shovel ourselves out. Comparatively speaking, I’ll take the blizzard over the coronavirus.

Who would have thought that we’d close schools for weeks, call off March Madness, cancel a high school tournament halfway through, cancel entire sports seasons, concerts, and other public events and watch the stock market collapse while wondering if we have to shut down and isolate an entire country. It all kinda seems like an apocalyptic horror movie where our entire species is wiped out from an invisible bug that’s spread by a mere encounter with another human.

As such we’re instructed not to shake another’s hands, to keep a distance of 6 feet between us, stay away from large gatherings and be leery about touching anything that someone else may have touched/infected. This is called practicing social distancing which seems quite close to public quarantine and is likely to be very difficult to follow.