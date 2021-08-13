Ulmer: Trying to solve other people's problems

So am I the only one who thinks he can solve other people’s problems or do you also occasionally experience similar delusions? Fortunately for the world I usually try to let such thoughts pass unless there’s a typewriter handy.

It seems to me that every issue has three sides: those for, those against, and those who don’t care. For some reason all three sides have become so intense that no side is willing to let the other side win. Here are a few issues that come to mind:

Too many Americans think that taking a knee during our national anthem presentations should be an anti-patriotic crime. The Trump side of this issue believes that at least the SOB should be fired. The liberal side wonders why the person is willing to risk being excoriated. The Trump side couldn't care less about why, and the liberal side will most likely hear the person out because they understand that everyone, not just one side, has the right to express themselves. Remember the concept "of, for, and BY the people?" My advice is let it go otherwise some folks might want to censor whatever free speech you think is important enough to talk about. Put me down as not caring about such trivia, BTW -- mandated patriotism fueled the Nazis.