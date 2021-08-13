Ulmer: Trying to solve other people's problems

So am I the only one who thinks he can solve other people’s problems or do you also occasionally experience similar delusions? Fortunately for the world I usually try to let such thoughts pass unless there’s a typewriter handy.
It seems to me that every issue has three sides: those for, those against, and those who don’t care. For some reason all three sides have become so intense that no side is willing to let the other side win. Here are a few issues that come to mind:
Too many Americans think that taking a knee during our national anthem presentations should be an anti-patriotic crime. The Trump side of this issue believes that at least the SOB should be fired. The liberal side wonders why the person is willing to risk being excoriated. The Trump side couldn't care less about why, and the liberal side will most likely hear the person out because they understand that everyone, not just one side, has the right to express themselves. Remember the concept "of, for, and BY the people?" My advice is let it go otherwise some folks might want to censor whatever free speech you think is important enough to talk about. Put me down as not caring about such trivia, BTW -- mandated patriotism fueled the Nazis.
Disinformation dominates our airwaves and it’s sucked too many of us into its various conspiratorial rabbit holes filled with falsehoods that somehow become perverted facts. Remember there’s a difference between disinformation and misinformation. Disinformation is filled with intent and misinformation is something that usually happens because we weren’t paying enough attention to details. My advice on this one is to spend more time listening to mainstream media than the lame stream bunch; the mainstream is held accountable by the FCC. The lame stream is filled with bloviators bent on convincing you that their opinions are facts when they aren’t. And the only solution to this one is to reinstate the fairness in media act that until President Regan killed it used to make sure that you were presented with both sides of any given issue. It’s time to put balance back in our media (BTW - despite their slogan Fox News is not fair or balanced, it and too many other outlets not only slope right, they perpetuate phony conspiracies).
Voter suppression really concerns me. Like most Americans I had high hopes that we got over that problem during the '60s civil rights struggles, but I guess my high hopes were premature. The only way we can preserve a government of, for, and by the people is make sure that all of the people are allowed to choose who leads us. Limiting/excluding citizens from voting will eventually be our demise and too many states are doing all they can to assure that their people are the only people that can vote.
The big lie is just that, the facts are there is very little if any fraud in our electoral systems. Our state works great but there have been a few efforts by the majority party to exclude Native Americans from voting that we all should pay attention to. North Dakota is one of the few states that don’t require registration so all you have to do is show up at the polls with a legitimate form of identification and vote. Voting needs to be that simple for everyone. Our history is rife with all sorts of efforts to limit who gets to vote, remember when federal courts took over many southern states because they did all they could to block blacks from voting? (BTW - Norwegian and German immigrants suffered similar discrimination in North Dakota).
The question here is did we learn anything or are we about to repeat history? Worse yet will our present politicians allow our true history to be taught? I hope we’ve learned enough about this to stop this nonsense in its tracks because there are a lot of things in our history that we should not repeat.
So that’s all I have to complain about this week, sorry if I didn’t solve any of your problems but at least I feel better now. Here’s hoping you do too.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.