Ulmer: Trying to describe gratitude

So I was out there somewhere having the usual conversation with myself when thoughts about Thanksgiving passed by. According to Google on June 28, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed into law the Holidays Act that made Thanksgiving a paid holiday for all federal workers. Prior to that, thanks to the Indians, the pilgrims celebrated their harvest by giving thanks and here we are today.

My calculations indicate that this year will be the 71st Thanksgiving that I’ve had the privilege of celebrating. Like most folks, each celebration has been filled with its own wonders, surrounded by loved ones, and stuffed with a deep sense of gratitude.

Both my loyal readers know that I have often espoused how lucky I am to be here at all. Life is indeed a precious gift so my is soul is deeply grateful to whoever made me and then sent me here.

So let’s start with the definition of thanks. Webster defines thanks as grateful thoughts or deeds, gratitude, appreciation of something that has been done for you.