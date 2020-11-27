Ulmer: Trying to describe gratitude

So I was out there somewhere having the usual conversation with myself when thoughts about Thanksgiving passed by. According to Google on June 28, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed into law the Holidays Act that made Thanksgiving a paid holiday for all federal workers. Prior to that, thanks to the Indians, the pilgrims celebrated their harvest by giving thanks and here we are today.
My calculations indicate that this year will be the 71st Thanksgiving that I’ve had the privilege of celebrating. Like most folks, each celebration has been filled with its own wonders, surrounded by loved ones, and stuffed with a deep sense of gratitude.
Both my loyal readers know that I have often espoused how lucky I am to be here at all. Life is indeed a precious gift so my is soul is deeply grateful to whoever made me and then sent me here.
So let’s start with the definition of thanks. Webster defines thanks as grateful thoughts or deeds, gratitude, appreciation of something that has been done for you.
Like most magical things in life I’m not sure how to describe being grateful but I know it when I feel it because it usually leaves me rather humbled. More often than not it’s been the little things that send shivers of gratitude through my soul: a hug, smile, a walk on the beach, sunrise, sunset, stars, a laugh, just sharing a good moment with someone but most of all I’m grateful for the ability to get out and participate in all the wonders that this precious life has to offer.
Gratitude is a feeling and feelings drive what we do. If we’re hurt we either lash out or hide our pain. In due time most of us become grateful once we realize that what doesn’t kill us usually does make us stronger and boy am I grateful for that.
I heard somewhere that gratitude is a prized human propensity or a virtue that shapes not only our thoughts and emotions but our actions and deeds.
Similar to all other good things, like love one another, gratitude has been something we mere mortals have struggled with for millennia. Micah 6 seems to suggest that gratitude comes from doing justice, loving kindness and walking humbly with God and for the record such instructions are much appreciated. Good luck.
Both my loyal readers know I could go on and on so I’ll just leave it here by hoping that you and all those around you are grateful that you are here. Happy Thanksgiving.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
